Rotating proxies enable enhanced anonymity and flexibility, bypassing CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, geo-restrictions, anti-proxy systems, and other protective measures. They’re ideal for seamless web scraping and multi-account management with country, state, city, ZIP code, ASN, and other targeting options.
United Kingdom
1.7M+ IPs
What is a rotating proxy server?
Rotating proxies regularly change your IP address, either after each connection or at set intervals, enhancing anonymity and helping you avoid CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and other restrictions.
Compare rotating proxies for web scraping
Tired of manually resetting proxies and managing proxy lists? Our rotating proxy network will provide you with new IPs with every connection, making it easy to use an Amazon scraper or target major data sources like Google Search.
Residential
Datacenter
Mobile
ISP
Session control
Rotating or sticky for 1, 10, 30, 60 min or custom up to 24 hrs
Rotating or static
Rotating or sticky for 1, 10, 30, 60 min or custom up to 24 hrs
Rotating or static
Targeting options
195+ locations
Several countries worldwide
130+ locations
9 countries worldwide
Protocols
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Response time
<0.5s
<0.3s
<0.8s
<0.3s
Free trial
How do rotating proxies work?
Rotating proxies automatically change your IP address at set intervals, allowing you to bypass restrictions, avoid blocks, and stay anonymous during online activities.
With our rotating proxy network, you'll be:
Frequently asked questions
What are rotating proxies?
Rotating proxies allow users to get a regularly changing IP. Unlike a static proxy service, which provides an IP address that remains the same all the time, a rotating proxy automatically switches the IPs either with each request or at user-set intervals.
How to use rotating proxies?
Using rotating proxies is straightforward: choose a reputable provider, set rotation settings, copy the proxy endpoint, and integrate it with your code. However, without a quality provider, even the best setup can fall short, so make sure you invest in one that offers strong performance and consistent service.
Are residential proxies rotating?
Yes, residential proxies can be rotating. These proxies change the IP address after a specific user-set period, or after each request. They are commonly used for activities like web scraping, multi-account management, SEO monitoring, or bypassing geo-restrictions.
What is the fastest rotating proxy?
Our datacenter proxies deliver the quickest response times, coming in at <0.3 seconds. However, depending on your needs, speed may not always be the main concern. For example, our residential proxies, with response times of <0.5 seconds, offer nearly the same speed but with enhanced privacy – ideal for staying fully undetected by anti-proxy measures.
How much do rotating proxies cost?
The cost of rotating proxies varies based on the type you choose. Datacenter proxies are generally the most affordable, while mobile proxies tend to be the most expensive. Pricing depends on the proxy server type and your specific usage needs. At Decodo, the cost of rotating proxies starts from $2.20/GB.
How to use a rotating proxy?
To get started, you'll need to find a reputable rotating proxy provider like Decodo that fits your needs and budget. Once you've signed up, you'll receive login details, and then you can choose an optimal proxy type and subscription for your use case.
To use a rotating proxy, you'll need to configure your internet connection settings or install a Chrome extension or Mozilla Firefox add-on. Once the proxy is set up, all your traffic will be routed through the rotating proxies, switching out the IP address with each request for up to 24 hours for custom sticky sessions.
What are the different types of proxies?
When it comes to proxies, there’re a few different types to choose from, each with its unique benefits. Here are the three most common types of proxies:
- Residential proxies use IP addresses from real devices like mobile phones or desktop computers. This makes them less likely to be detected as proxies by websites, which can be useful for tasks like web scraping or social media automation.
- Datacenter proxies use IP addresses from data centers rather than residential locations. They're often faster and more affordable than residential proxies but can be more easily detected and blocked by websites.
- Mobile proxies use IPs of mobile devices connected to cellular networks. They can be helpful for social media accounts creation or app testing. They’re more expensive than other types of proxies but are often more reliable and harder to detect.
What is a static vs. rotating proxy?
A static proxy uses a single IP for a longer period. This means that all your internet traffic will be routed through the same IP address, making it easier for websites to detect and block your access. However, static proxies can be handy for tasks that require a consistent IP, such as accessing a specific website or server.
A rotating proxy switches between IPs at your preferred rate. This can make it more difficult for websites to detect and block your access since your IP addresses are constantly changing. Rotating proxies are often used for web scraping, market intelligence, and social media intelligence tasks.
How do I get a rotating IP address?
If you need a rotating IP address, the easiest way is to grab a subscription from a rotating proxy provider. There are many reputable providers out there, and each one works a little bit differently, but the basic idea is the same: you'll be given access to a pool of IP addresses with a feature to rotate the IPs.
