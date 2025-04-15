Backconnect Proxies
What is a backconnect proxy?
A backconnect proxy is a single node that routes your connection using a massive residential, mobile, or datacenter IP pool. These proxies allow you to set intervals for IP rotation or get a new one with each request.
Automate tasks, make multiple requests quickly and add an additional layer of security for your online identity.
How do backconnect proxy servers work?
A backconnect technology helps to avoid IP blocks and other restrictions by sending your request through a single node, assigning a new IP address to your device, and then forwarding your request to the target.
Your requested data will return with the same IP, making every connection look unique. What's even better? With Decodo, you get unlimited bandwidth for this.
Pros and cons of a backconnect proxy
If you’re not sure whether the backconnect proxy is your jam, here’s the deal
Pros
Cons
Saving time
Might be expensive
Eliminating limits on requests
Incompatibility with certain software
Increasing anonymity and security
Minor stability issues
Faster response time compared to static proxies
Backconnect proxies vs. rotating proxies
These proxies are basically the same thing as they rotate the IP after a certain time. For instance, we offer automatic rotation after every request. Or, you can keep the same IP address for 1, 10, or even 30 minutes with sticky sessions.
Backconnect proxies vs. reverse proxies
Backconnect proxies allow users to connect to a large pool of IPs through a single entry point. Reverse proxies protect servers from direct access by acting as an intermediary between the client and the server. Unlike backconnect proxies, reverse proxies provide a fixed IP address to the client, making it easier to manage and secure the network.
Frequently asked questions
What is a backconnect proxy?
A backconnect proxy enables users to connect to a vast pool of IPs using a single entry point. By employing a rotating IP system, every user connection is directed through a different IP address in the pool, resulting in better anonymity and protection against IP blocking.
These proxies are frequently employed for tasks that require high levels of automation and anonymity, such as web scraping and SEO.
How do I use backconnect proxies?
To use backconnect proxies, you’ll need to find a trusted provider (cough*Decodo*cough) and purchase a subscription that suits your needs. Once you have your subscription, you can connect to the backconnect proxy server using the credentials provided by the provider. From there, all your requests will be routed through the proxy server, and the IP address will be changed with each request or at your selected time frame.
You can use backconnect proxies for various tasks, like web scraping, data mining, and accessing geo-restricted content.
Are backconnect proxies more expensive?
Not necessarily. Backconnect proxies have a different proxy server configuration that allows users more flexibility. While some proxy providers might charge extra for backconnect proxies, we allow all our users to access backconnect nodes to provide premium proxy services.
Can I use the backconnect rotating proxies on my software?
Yes! Our proxy network is fully compatible with most software supporting HTTP/HTTPS proxies. Backonnect proxies work exceptionally well with data scraping scripts, various bots, and other software.
What is a rotating proxy?
A rotating proxy automatically changes the user’s IP address with each request or at the selected time frame. Rotating proxies are often used for web scraping, data mining, and social media automation tasks like liking, following, and commenting, as they can help avoid IP blocking and detection.
