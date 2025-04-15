Backconnect Proxies

Use our rotating backconnect proxies and get a new IP with every request you make.

What is a backconnect proxy?

A backconnect proxy is a single node that routes your connection using a massive residential, mobile, or datacenter IP pool. These proxies allow you to set intervals for IP rotation or get a new one with each request.

Automate tasks, make multiple requests quickly and add an additional layer of security for your online identity.

how do backconnect proxy servers work?

How do backconnect proxy servers work?

A backconnect technology helps to avoid IP blocks and other restrictions by sending your request through a single node, assigning a new IP address to your device, and then forwarding your request to the target.


Your requested data will return with the same IP, making every connection look unique. What's even better? With Decodo, you get unlimited bandwidth for this.

Why Decodo?

Approve.svg

Ethically-sourced IPs

Our proxies are sourced from partners who obtain consent from each IP owner, as we’re not fans of gray areas ourselves. With our vetted proxies, you can have peace of mind and stay secure while using the internet.

Settings.svg

Blazingly fast setup

Easily access statistics such as traffic usage, requests, and top targets, and activate your backconnect proxies with just a few clicks through our dashboard. We also offer Chrome or Firefox extensions for an even quicker way to start using our proxies.

Market-research-icon.svg

Advanced targeting

Connect to any location, including specific cities and states. Our massive IP pool covers over 195 locations worldwide, giving you the flexibility to choose the desired location endpoint.

Awesome+24+7+support.svg

24/7 support

Whether it’s a quick chat or a technical question, we’re always available through LiveChat. Also, visit our extensive documentation library to kick-start your proxying journey.

Pros and cons of a backconnect proxy

If you’re not sure whether the backconnect proxy is your jam, here’s the deal

Pros

Cons

Saving time

Might be expensive

Eliminating limits on requests

Incompatibility with certain software

Increasing anonymity and security

Minor stability issues

Faster response time compared to static proxies

What Are Rotating Proxies?

Try now
how does rotating backconnect proxy work?

Backconnect proxies vs. rotating proxies

These proxies are basically the same thing as they rotate the IP after a certain time. For instance, we offer automatic rotation after every request. Or, you can keep the same IP address for 1, 10, or even 30 minutes with sticky sessions.

how reverse proxy works

Backconnect proxies vs. reverse proxies

Backconnect proxies allow users to connect to a large pool of IPs through a single entry point. Reverse proxies protect servers from direct access by acting as an intermediary between the client and the server. Unlike backconnect proxies, reverse proxies provide a fixed IP address to the client, making it easier to manage and secure the network.

Backconnect proxies tailored to your use case

Proxy type

Residential proxies

Datacenter proxies

Mobile proxies

Best for:

  • Multiple accounts management
  • Web scraping
  • Ads verification & management
  • Market intelligence
  • Cyber security
  • Browsing
  • Multiple social media accounts management
  • Ads verification & management
  • Scraping sophisticated websites

Access:

  • 55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
  • 195+ locations
  • City-level targeting
  • <0.5s response time
  • 99.68% success rate
  • Pay As You Go option
  • 100K+ shared IPs
  • 400+ subnets
  • Locations worldwide
  • <0.3s proxy speed
  • Flexible pricing model
  • Rotating & sticky session
  • 10M+ ethically-sourced IPs
  • Highest success rates
  • 3G/4G/5G proxies
  • 160+ locations
  • OS filtering
  • 700+ mobile carriers
  • ASN and country-level targeting

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What is a backconnect proxy?

A backconnect proxy enables users to connect to a vast pool of IPs using a single entry point. By employing a rotating IP system, every user connection is directed through a different IP address in the pool, resulting in better anonymity and protection against IP blocking.


These proxies are frequently employed for tasks that require high levels of automation and anonymity, such as web scraping and SEO.

How do I use backconnect proxies?

To use backconnect proxies, you’ll need to find a trusted provider (cough*Decodo*cough) and purchase a subscription that suits your needs. Once you have your subscription, you can connect to the backconnect proxy server using the credentials provided by the provider. From there, all your requests will be routed through the proxy server, and the IP address will be changed with each request or at your selected time frame.


You can use backconnect proxies for various tasks, like web scraping, data mining, and accessing geo-restricted content.

Are backconnect proxies more expensive?

Not necessarily. Backconnect proxies have a different proxy server configuration that allows users more flexibility. While some proxy providers might charge extra for backconnect proxies, we allow all our users to access backconnect nodes to provide premium proxy services.

Can I use the backconnect rotating proxies on my software?

Yes! Our proxy network is fully compatible with most software supporting HTTP/HTTPS proxies. Backonnect proxies work exceptionally well with data scraping scripts, various bots, and other software.

What is a rotating proxy?

A rotating proxy automatically changes the user’s IP address with each request or at the selected time frame. Rotating proxies are often used for web scraping, data mining, and social media automation tasks like liking, following, and commenting, as they can help avoid IP blocking and detection.

