4. The proxies you’ve set up will now be applied to all your Postman requests!

Enable the Use system proxy option if you want Postman to adhere to the proxy settings that are configured for your entire operating system. This is useful in cases where you have a proxy setup that manages all of your network traffic, including other applications, and you want Postman to follow the same rules.

Enable the Use custom proxy configuration option if you need Postman to route its traffic through a proxy server that’s different from the one configured for your system. This is useful when you’re working on specific projects that require testing APIs through various proxies or when you’re trying to simulate requests from different network environments.