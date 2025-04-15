How to Use Residential Proxies With Software, Bots, and Scripts
Proxy managers
Manage your network’s servers, write and implement their policies and filter resource requests with these proxy managers.
SEO tools
Perform site audits, research competitors, scrape SEO data or check search engine ranking in any country with local proxies!
Proxies for bots and other software
Integrate our advanced rotating proxy network into any software like traffic bots, SEO tools, web spiders, screen scrapers and web crawlers. Our proxies are 100% compatible with all major automation tools that support HTTP or HTTPS proxies.
Sneaker bots can run unlimited tasks with our proxies. You don’t need dead proxy checks of proxy list, because we check proxies in advance and give you a new one for every connection request.
Thanks to advanced rotation, our proxies let your software connect as many times as you need, and you get a new proxy for every connection. If you want, you can use sticky IP sessions for up to 24 hours.
Use to avoid blocks and throttling.
How residential proxies work
Rotating proxies
Our rotating proxy network lets you switch to a new proxy without any effort, thanks to our advanced proxy rotation.
HTTP(S)
Change to a new proxy for each HTTP/HTTPS request and profit from unlimited connections.
Residential proxies
Use unique residential IP addresses of real mobile and desktop devices. Extremely low recaptcha rates and the highest success rates.
City-level targeting
Use residential IPs from as many countries or cities as you like. Change locations as often as needed.
Fastest residential proxies – now for less
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
Social media tools
Overcome all restrictions: create unlimited social media accounts, manage your business, and take your social media marketing to the next level!