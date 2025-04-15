Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.

With a Master's in Philosophy focused on technology's impact on human existence, he approaches technical writing with both analytical precision and deep understanding.

When he's not crafting technical guides, you'll find him volunteering at an emotional support helpline, playing guitar, or exploring the world through his collection of vintage cameras. Dominykas also maintains an insatiable appetite for philosophical literature and poetry.

Connect with Dominykas via LinkedIn.