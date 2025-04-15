Buying Instagram likes for your account

There are dozens of platforms that offer automatic likes for your accounts in exchange for money. These sites usually use Instagram like bots or thousands of fake accounts to generate engagement across the platform.

This is probably the most widespread way to get Instagram likes. And the worst.

Selling likes has become a business for many, and even though they do increase your ranking with the Insta algorithm, you still cannot rely on them to generate any real engagement with your account. Spending money on fake social media stats might seem like a good idea to some, but it really isn’t because you have no control over the quality of the likes you receive.

And if that weren’t enough, the likes you buy might just end up worthless as Instagram phases out public likes.

You should instead set up your own account to like other Instagram profiles automatically. After all, your own likes don’t cost a penny! Every account you like will get a notification, so automatic likes your account gives is still a strong tool to increase awareness and engagement on your account.