Automatic Instagram likes sound like a dream, don’t they? Just imagine – you’re sitting around, doing nothing while your account gains new likes and maybe even some followers. Even when IG is phasing out likes, they still increase your engagement and make your profile more visible. In addition to liking someone on Insta automatically, you can also order some automated likes for your account. Likes are one of the most important metrics IG uses to see whether your content is good, so automated Instagram likes seem like a no-brainer.
So, let’s jump into the ins and outs of automated Instagram likes and what Instagram proxies have to do with them.
Buying Instagram likes for your account
There are dozens of platforms that offer automatic likes for your accounts in exchange for money. These sites usually use Instagram like bots or thousands of fake accounts to generate engagement across the platform.
This is probably the most widespread way to get Instagram likes. And the worst.
Selling likes has become a business for many, and even though they do increase your ranking with the Insta algorithm, you still cannot rely on them to generate any real engagement with your account. Spending money on fake social media stats might seem like a good idea to some, but it really isn’t because you have no control over the quality of the likes you receive.
And if that weren’t enough, the likes you buy might just end up worthless as Instagram phases out public likes.
You should instead set up your own account to like other Instagram profiles automatically. After all, your own likes don’t cost a penny! Every account you like will get a notification, so automatic likes your account gives is still a strong tool to increase awareness and engagement on your account.
Setting up automatic IG likes
If you use good Instagram automation software, you probably know that you can set up automatic likes in a few seconds. When you do this in Followliker, your account will start automatically pressing the ‘like’ button on every post that fits your criteria.
This way, you can set up accounts to like only certain hashtags on IG or posts of people who follow certain influencers. It is really up to you how you automate likes on Instagram, but do note that the platform will give you an action block if you abuse the ‘like’ button. That means that you cannot like an unlimited number of IG posts, you need to ration those likes.
Even your Instagram auto liker needs to sleep – set it to disconnect from Instagram for at least 6-8 hours. If you do not do that, the platform will know that you are using a bot. Real users sleep, after all.
What else you can automate
Most advanced Instagram automation tools let you automate every action on the platform, including comments or messages. That means you can set up automated messages to new likers or followers.
With some tools, you can run your Instagram account as an automated auto liker, and it will follow your target groups, post comments on influencer posts, and even post relevant content that you have set up beforehand. This is a great way to bring a lot of exposure to your products, business or build your online personality.
This is all fine and good, but what if there was more to automatic Instagram likes? A megaton more, to be exact.
This next section might just blow your mind.
Automating multiple IG accounts
As with any other automation, Instagram automation lets you scale your presence on the social network to an unlimited extent. What I mean to say is that you can have an unlimited number of automated Insta accounts.
You read that right. Unlimited Instagram accounts.
And as soon as you’re up and running several of your own IG accounts (or after you buy Instagram accounts from an online vendor), you are gaining a significantly wider audience. You can use separate accounts to target specific niches or audience groups. You can create your own influencer accounts to market products, businesses.
BUT, all of this talk about multiple Instagram accounts hinges on one single element that lets you slip past Instagram’s bot detection mechanisms. The proxy network.
With a fully automated roster of Insta accounts, you will be able to start your own Instagram marketing agency if that’s something you want to do.
Automating at scale is only possible with residential proxies
Instagram tracks IP addresses of all connections to their services. So, if you or your Instagram bot is managing more than 3-4 accounts, the IG algorithm will block your accounts or ban your accounts. To protect yourself from bans when automating Instagram likes at scale, you need to have separate IP addresses for every account.
That’s why you need a robust proxy network for Instagram.
Proxies are servers that obscure your IP address from any web sites or services you connect to. There are several types of proxies, but the only ones that really work efficiently with Instagram are residential proxies. Residential proxies have a significant advantage over any other proxy servers because their IP addresses have ISP (Internet Service Provider) information associated with them. Other proxy servers lack this ISP association and Instagram is good at detecting and blocking their IP addresses.
If you are interested in automating likes on multiple Instagram accounts or if you are already using an Insta bot, give our residential Instagram proxy network a spin today!
