How do Instagram algorithms work?

Becoming big on Instagram used to be a doddle. Google “buy Instagram accounts” or “buy Instagram followers” and you’ll dig out some relic websites left from those times when the Instagram algorithm was way less complicated. Yup, there were days when you could easily get away with buying 20k followers without any bans.

But all that is as old as your granny. Instagram has built up some rippling muscles, tweaked its algorithms, and implemented a mysterious shadowban to delete all fake followers and put engagement on a pedestal. Likes, comments, story views, and DMs have completely eclipsed the follower count.

These changes affected the chronological order on your timeline, too. Every new post that you make is visible to your most loyal followers first. If they engage with it, Instagram will show it to more followers of yours.

How does the fact that Instagram favors engagement impact you? The thing is that if you have bought followers, they’re less likely to like or comment on your posts. If there’s no engagement, Instagram will see your posts as not worthy of being shown even to your own followers.

And this leads to the funeral of your Instagram account. Your posts will get buried somewhere deep in the timeline and never see the light of day. So yup, you’ve got it right – you can easily kill your account and stop any future growth.

So how do you automate your Instagram, get real engagement, and don’t make Instagram super mad? Well, it’s not impossible. We have two words for you: bots and proxies.