Proxies for Instagram Bots and How to Get Them
Bots are great – they automate your social media accounts so you don’t have to spend too much time growing an audience manually. Most Instagram bots also let you set up several accounts, so you can really scale your social media presence. Since IG frowns on users having more than 3-4 accounts, you need a proxy for Instagram bots to avoid a ban on the platform. In this post I’ll tell you what makes a good Instagram proxy, why you need them, and how to get some premium Instagram proxies.
James Keenan
May 21, 2021
4 min read
What is a proxy for Instagram bots
There are various types of proxies online, and only a few are really good for Instagram. A proxy network will change your IP address with that of the proxy server, but that doesn’t mean every proxy is on the same quality level. To minimize risk of getting IG accounts banned, you need to have a highest quality IP address.
The best proxies for Instagram bots are ones that look exactly like IP addresses of everyday internet users. For a proxy to be like that it must be associated with an Internet service provider (ISP). Sites like Instagram constantly check the IP addresses of their users in databases that show ISP information. Only real residential proxies have this information, so you should only use residential proxies for IG.
You also must have proxies that have a set location. If your Insta account is targeted for people in LA, you need proxies from Los Angeles to get some more precise geographic targeting.
A good Instagram proxy network will let you target various cities and countries for every account. For example, our proxy network allows users to target any country and some major cities, so your Instagram bot can manage hundreds of accounts across the world without being detected.
Why you need proxies for an IG bot
There are two main reasons why you need a proxy for Instagram bots: localization and multiple account management. Let’s talk a bit about every one of these use cases.
Instagram account localization
Any good Instagrammer knows that you should use the location tags to get more exposure and engagement in your target audience. If you are targeting IG accounts in another country, your proxy should be located in that country. Just set a backconnect proxy endpoint to that particular location and watch your bot grow the account.
You might also be in a country that limits access to Instagram. If that is the case, your bot will not work without a proxy server in another country. Proxies let millions of users avoid blocks like these every day.
Multiple Insta account management
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Instagram hates bots because bots let you buy Instagram accounts and manage them easily. With a bot, you don’t waste time on their platform and optimize your social media marketing. A good Insta bot will let you have dozens or hundreds of accounts, generate tons of engagement and potential customers.
The only thing you need to successfully manage those accounts – aside from the bot, of course – are some good proxies. If every one of your IG accounts has a good residential IP address, you will not get bans of blocks. Instagram bans often depend on your IG bot settings, so be sure to not overuse your likes and follows.
Instagram scraping
Social media is a goldmine of data! You can get great insights by collecting data points like profiles, follower count, posts, hashtags, and more. But if you're tryna automate this game, you gotta be careful, or you'll get smacked with an Instagram ban real quick. That's where proxies come in handy, especially residential ones. But if you wanna go the easier way and avoid all the proxy management and the scraping process, try Social Media Scraping API. It will do all the work for you – you'll get all the structured data you need with a 100% success rate in one single request!
How to get proxies for Instagram bots
Getting proxies for Instagram bots is easy. Simply register on Decodo and choose a residential proxy plan. You will then have access to our whole residential proxy network. From there, all you have to do is copy proxy credentials from our dashboard into your bot. We’ve streamlined the process and made it easy to target a country, select a session length and simply export a precise endpoint that will only produce proxies with your requirements.
About the author
James Keenan
Senior content writer
The automation and anonymity evangelist at Decodo. He believes in data freedom and everyone’s right to become a self-starter. James is here to share knowledge and help you succeed with residential proxies.
