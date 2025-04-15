Why you need proxies for an IG bot

There are two main reasons why you need a proxy for Instagram bots: localization and multiple account management. Let’s talk a bit about every one of these use cases.

Instagram account localization

Any good Instagrammer knows that you should use the location tags to get more exposure and engagement in your target audience. If you are targeting IG accounts in another country, your proxy should be located in that country. Just set a backconnect proxy endpoint to that particular location and watch your bot grow the account.

You might also be in a country that limits access to Instagram. If that is the case, your bot will not work without a proxy server in another country. Proxies let millions of users avoid blocks like these every day.

Multiple Insta account management

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Instagram hates bots because bots let you buy Instagram accounts and manage them easily. With a bot, you don’t waste time on their platform and optimize your social media marketing. A good Insta bot will let you have dozens or hundreds of accounts, generate tons of engagement and potential customers.

The only thing you need to successfully manage those accounts – aside from the bot, of course – are some good proxies. If every one of your IG accounts has a good residential IP address, you will not get bans of blocks. Instagram bans often depend on your IG bot settings, so be sure to not overuse your likes and follows.

Instagram scraping

Social media is a goldmine of data! You can get great insights by collecting data points like profiles, follower count, posts, hashtags, and more. But if you're tryna automate this game, you gotta be careful, or you'll get smacked with an Instagram ban real quick. That's where proxies come in handy, especially residential ones. But if you wanna go the easier way and avoid all the proxy management and the scraping process, try Social Media Scraping API. It will do all the work for you – you'll get all the structured data you need with a 100% success rate in one single request!