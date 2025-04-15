Go on, Replace Those 404 Links

Tired of spending cash and endless hours just to acquire a valuable backlink?

Are worthy websites just as hard to find as your car keys?

Wouldn’t you like to use your time more effectively and be able to present results that you’ll be proud to show off?

We know the drill – it’s extremely hard and expensive for small and medium businesses to acquire links from high authority websites. However, there is a practice of building backlinks that is simple yet missed by most: Broken Link Building. All you have to do is replace links to 404 pages with a working link to your target website. Why does this work? Because it’s a win-win for both you and the webmaster. The latter gets his issue fixed, while you enjoy your new high quality backlink – and a much better ranking in Google Search. Simple!

Scrape the Web and Choose your Target

Let’s look at how a small vitamin supplement business did it. The company’s monthly revenue was around 36k at the time, which wasn’t bad if not for unstable and slow growth. Their in-house SEO expert was searching for ways to improve the company’s visibility – and throughout the years his broken link building strategy became his dark horse.

The goal: This business wanted – no, it needed – a niche link to their site like, yesterday.

The strategy: The expert started searching for broken links. He used these tools:

Ahrefs

Screaming Frog (the customer extraction tool is worth mentioning)

Decodo proxies

These were essential to find links in websites that were related to the health topic. His main focus was Healthline – this website has a great SERP ranking that could bring many potential customers right in.

The details are kept confidential, but basically this is what the SEO expert did:

Ahrefs:

He opened Content Explorer and put in the chosen keyword. He chose the option Only broken: