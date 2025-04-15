Consider this case of an online e-commerce website. This business is a small startup (15 people). Their starting budget is around 14,000$. However, they managed to double their revenue and compete with other retail giants.

Since we cannot disclose the name, let’s call this company “Shopmania”. They compare prices and help their clients find the cheapest option. But how do they find it themselves? Through scraping, of course. Let’s see exactly how they find trending items and anything else that’s reduced on Amazon!

Attempts with Parsehub and an Open Source Project

“Shopmania’s” employee tried using a well known data scraping method first – Parsehub. However, it was a minefield. Parsehub was expensive, it did not understand complex logic, and required a lot of editing. There had to be a better way.

What about reworking an open source project? It made sense – it was fast and free. The downside was that it required coding and scraping experience, and that not all open source solutions were properly maintained.

Let’s see how he did it.

The go-to method: Python and proxies

Step one. The specialist needed the trifecta: Python, Selenium, and proxies. Selenium is an automation tool that supports Python and is widely used by programmers. When it comes to proxies, it’s up to you – Amazon is not too careful, so you can try datacenter proxies. On the other hand, residential proxies are more reliable, and that’s why they were “Shopmania’s” preferred choice. Here’s the magic formula: Regular residential proxy plan + Python + Selenium.