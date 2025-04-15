How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the FoxyProxy Extension

Find out how to set up a proxy in FoxyProxy.

FoxyProxy proxy settings for Chrome and Firefox:

First of all, download and install the FoxyProxy extension:

Instructions for Chrome:

1. Click on Options

smartproxy configuration on foxyproxy4

2. Click on Proxies tab found on the right sidebar. Within proxies menu, click on Add new proxy

smartproxy configuration on foxyproxy3

3. Choose Manual Proxy Configuration

4. Enter our gateway’s Host or IP Address and Port (e.g. gate.decodo.com:7000 for random IP) and click save.

smartproxy configuration on foxyproxy

5. Go to Proxy mode and select Decodo proxy from the drop-down menu

smartproxy configuration on foxyproxy

Instructions for Firefox:

1. Click on Options

Smartproxy configuration foxyproxy

2. Select Add

Smartproxy configuration foxyproxy

3. Select Proxy Type HTTP or SSL (HTTPS), enter IP, Port, Username, Password and click Save

Smartproxy configuration foxyproxy

4. Go to Proxy mode and select Decodo proxy from the drop-down menu

proxy-on-foxyproxy+2.png

