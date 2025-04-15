Buy Anonymous Proxy
Browse the web anonymously, unblock geo-restricted content, and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans with top-tier anonymous proxies.
14-day money-back option
Why choose anonymous proxies?
Anonymous proxies offer a secure, private way to browse by hiding your IP address and keeping your online activity under the radar, making it tougher for websites and third parties to track you. They’re a popular solution for bypassing geo-restrictions and staying safe from malicious sites.
Fast & reliable
Access your targets, collect data, and browse the web without compromising speed or anonymity.
Bypass restrictions
Avoid CAPTCHAs, blocks, or geo-restrictions with carefully vetted IPs from 195+ locations around the globe.
Easy integration
Plug our anonymous proxies into your favorite third-party tools, antidetect browsers, or any other apps effortlessly.
Explore our anonymous proxies
Maximize performance with proxies designed for your use case.
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.026/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
How do anonymous proxies work?
Anonymous proxies work by rerouting your internet traffic through an intermediary server, hiding your IP address, and making your online activity appear to originate from another location.
When using an anonymous proxy server, websites can’t see your original IP, which enhances privacy and makes tracking more difficult. Many users equip anonymous proxies to keep their online activities private while bypassing various geo-restrictions or CAPTCHAs.
Proxy anonymity levels
Level #1 Elite proxies
Elite proxies offer the highest level of anonymity, fully hiding your IP and concealing proxy usage. They’re perfect for high-anonymity tasks like avoiding detection while web scraping.
Level #2 Anonymous proxies
Anonymous proxies hide your IP but advanced anti-bot systems might identify that you’re using proxies. They balance privacy and scalability perfectly, making them ideal for bypassing geo-restrictions and boosting online privacy.
Level #3 Transparent proxies
Transparent proxies forward your traffic and reveal your IP, offering no anonymity. These are mostly used for caching, content filtering, or tracking user activity.
Discover anonymous proxies’ use cases
Add advanced proxies to your toolbox and complete your tasks without a single restriction.
AdTech
Optimize your ad campaign performance, monitor competitors, identify bot traffic, and save budget.
Web scraping
Gather publicly available data to generate valuable insights and scale your business.
Market research
Collect information on your rivals, stay updated about frequent price changes, and new developments.
Browsing
Protect your digital identity and personal data by masking your IP while hiding your browsing activity from third parties.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What are anonymous proxies?
Anonymous proxies are intermediaries that hide a user’s real IP address, making it look like they’re browsing from a different location.
How do anonymous proxies protect my identity?
By hiding your IP address, anonymous proxies make it harder for websites to track your real location and browsing habits, keeping your online activities more secure and private.
What is the difference between anonymous proxies and VPNs?
While both mask your IP, anonymous proxies work on a browser or app level, while VPNs encrypt all your internet traffic across devices. VPNs provide an extra layer of security, but proxies are often faster and more flexible for specific tasks.
Stay Anonymous With High-Quality Proxies
Equip 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
14-day money-back option