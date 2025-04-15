Proxy address: choosing location endpoint

To form correct domain:port format you need port number and proxy address. Proxy address (endpoint) is determined by location you want to target. Example: random country rotating session with domain:port format will look like this: gate.decodo.com: 7000

You need to use proxy address to connect to the proxy pool or in other words to connect to specific location. For example: if you need residential IPs from any location you will use random proxy address (endpoint) gate.decodo.com and for specific location, e.g. USA us.decodo.com.