Proxy address: choosing location endpoint
While using Decodo you will connect to a specific proxy pool by using domain:port format (a.k.a. endpoint:port) and authentication.
To form correct domain:port format you need port number and proxy address. Proxy address (endpoint) is determined by location you want to target. Example: random country rotating session with domain:port format will look like this: gate.decodo.com: 7000
You need to use proxy address to connect to the proxy pool or in other words to connect to specific location. For example: if you need residential IPs from any location you will use random proxy address (endpoint) gate.decodo.com and for specific location, e.g. USA us.decodo.com.
Use proxy location filter to find specific country or city. With residential plan you can choose from 195+ locations; with datacenter plan, you get proxies from data centers worldwide.