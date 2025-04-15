Proxy ports: sticky and rotating sessions
First, you need to connect to a specific proxy pool by using domain:port format (a.k.a. endpoint:port) and authentication.
To form the right domain:port format, you need the proxy address and port number. Port number is determined by session type. Example: random country rotating session with domain:port format will look like this: gate.decodo.com:7000
There are two sessions that you can choose from in Decodo:
- Rotating
- Sticky
To find these options, you need to click on the Endpoint generator tab in your Dashboard and choose which kind of proxies, datacenter, or residential, you want to use.
1. Rotating IP sessions.
In this case, IPs change automatically with every connection request. For example, you can open a website with one IP address, but when you take further action, such as reloading the website or opening a new link, the IP will change instantly.
2. Sticky IP sessions
Session stickiness can be translated to session persistence. This means that the proxy will not change with each new request, and the IP address will stay the same for an extended period of time. Our datacenter proxy session can last for up to 30 minutes, and you can choose our residential proxy session length up to 24 hours while using user:pass authentication and up to 10 min with whitelist authentication.
When you start your session, the countdown begins when you send your first request. The session terminates when no response is received from an IP address, or there is no activity for 60 seconds in that session. After the session’s termination, you will receive a new sticky IP address. The same rules will apply to this IP address too.
Besides, when you’re using a sticky session, you can use any port(s) in the ports range to connect to the proxy server (endpoint). You can also download your filtered list of domain:ports by clicking on Download the list.
The most popular countries have up to 10,000 ports for sticky IPs. For example, it.decodo.com: 25762 will allow you to use the same Italian IP address for up to 30 minutes. Please note that this endpoint (it.decodo.com) has 10,000 sticky ports, from 20001 to 29999.
