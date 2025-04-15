Domain:port vs IP:port format

Domain:port

While using Decodo you will connect to specific proxy pools by using domain:port format (e.g.us.decodo.com:10000) and authentication.

That means that to connect to a specific proxy pool you need to decide on:

Set authentication methods in dashboard ‘Proxy user’ or ‘Whitelist’ tabs and filter right proxy in ‘Proxy server’ tab.


IP:Port format

Our server’s IP may change at any time. We do not recommend using IP:Port format unless it’s absolutely necessary (e.g. if your application does not accept the default endpoint:port format). Find instructions on IP:Port format in our help center.


