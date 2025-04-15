Residential proxies by Decodo offer an extensive pool of over 115 million IPs spanning 195+ global locations. Integrating ixBrowser with our residential proxies will allow you to manage multiple accounts and juggle between different browser profiles without a single hassle.

Beyond multi-accounting, users can leverage residential proxies for web scraping, breaking through geo-restrictions, and managing eCommerce projects. The IPs are sourced from residential household devices, making them a reliable choice when you want to avoid CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.