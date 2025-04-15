How To Set Up Your Proxies with Maskfog

Pair Maskfog and Decodo's proxies to enhance your online anonymity, manage multiple social media accounts, and break free from geographical restrictions.

Start for free

What is Maskfog?

maskfog-Image-2.svg

Maskfog is a powerful virtual anti-detect browser equipped with advanced features tailored for multi-accounting tasks. Users can leverage full fingerprint customization, crawl various web pages, and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies

Decodo's residential proxies offer a massive pool of over 115 million IPs across 195+ global locations. When integrated with Maskfog, handling multiple accounts and switching between various browser profiles becomes an easy task.


Apart from using residential proxies for multi-accounting, users can harness ‘em for activities such as web scraping, overcoming geo-restrictions, monitoring retail price changes, protecting their brand, and various AdTech tasks. As these IPs are sourced from real household devices connected to local networks, targets identify residential proxies as genuine users.

Set up Decodo’s proxies with Maskfog

First things first – download the anti-detect browser from the Maskfog website. The browser supports Windows and MacOS operating systems. After you’ve installed the app, and create an account. The user-friendly browser interface will guide you through the whole process, and in case you run into any problems, there’s a support chat and email ready to help you out.

Integration with residential proxies

Maskfog integration with residential proxies is as easy as 1-2-3. For starters, head over to the Decodo dashboard:

  1. Open the proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, and session type
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  5. Copy the endpoints.
Integration with residential proxies

Pairing proxies with Maskfog

First, you’ll need to create a new browser profile. In the main Maskfog window, follow these steps:

  1. Click on Profiles Management.
  2. Select New Profile.
maskfog-SC-1.png

3. Choose Single Import.

maskfog-SC-2.png

4. In the proxy conﬁguration, select the Custom proxy method.

5. Select an account platform from the drop-down list. If you can’t find the Decodo domain, select Others, enter the Decodo domain yourself, or click Open a specified URL.

maskfog-SC-3.png

6. You’ll need to enter the proxy information. Once you’re all set with the residential proxy or datacenter proxy plan from Decodo, copy the proxy information and enter all the details.

Click Ok to save the profile, and you’re ready to go incognito.

maskfog-SC-4.png

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

2,000 GB

SAVE 60%

$2.8

/GB

Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

5,000 GB

SAVE 69%

$2.2

/GB

Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved