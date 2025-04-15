Proxy Integration with XLogin

What is XLogin?

XLogin is an anti-detect browser packed with multiple fingerprinting, task automation with Selenium web driver, and a separate browser environment for each virtual session. With XLogin, users can manage multiple accounts without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Why residential proxies?

The dynamic duo – Decodo's residential proxies with an extensive 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations around the world, paired with the XLogin anti-detect browser, is a match made in heaven. Whether juggling multiple accounts, gathering public web data, accessing region-specific content, or keeping tabs open on retail price fluctuations, this combo has got you covered.


As residential IPs originate from household devices connected to the local network, websites treat these proxies as authentic internet users, providing a seamless connection, minus the CAPTCHAs and bans.

Set up Decodo’s proxies with XLogin

Get started by downloading the anti-detect browser from the XLogin website. Currently, this anti-detect browser is only available for Windows. After setup, create an account and choose a plan. XLogin offers a free 3-day trial with access to all the features. When the account is up and running, you need to pair your residential proxies with the browser.

Integration with residential proxies

The integration process is simple. First, log in to your Decodo dashboard and follow these steps:

  1. Open the proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, and session type
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  5. Copy the endpoints.
Integration with datacenter proxies

To integrate XLogin with Decodo datacenter proxies, in the dashboard:

  1. Open the proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator.
  3. Configure the parameters according to your needs. Enter your credentials for the authentication method, and set a location and session type.
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  5. Copy the endpoints.
Setting up proxies with XLogin anti-detect browser

Once you’ve got your endpoints, it’s time to pair proxies with an anti-detect browser. In the main XLogin window, click New browser profile, then:

1. Enter the basic setup information – choose the profile name and OS.

2. Click Setting proxy server.

3. Turn on the toggle Enable proxy server, select proxy type, enter an IP address, port, username, and password.

4. After entering the proxy information, click Test proxy. If the browser returns you with a success window, press Confirm and then Save.

Frequently asked questions

What is XLogin?

XLogin is an anti-detect browser that allows users to manage multiple browser profiles with a separate virtual browsing environment, including cookies, local storage, and cache files.

What is XLogin used for?

Anti-detect browser assists users in managing eCommerce accounts, affiliate marketing, SEO, brand protection, and ad verification.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

