What are ISP proxies

ISP proxies are a type of proxy directly provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). These proxies are allocated by the ISPs and hosted on data center servers.

In a sense, ISP proxies combine the best of the residential and datacenter worlds: they’re excellent for tasks requiring the authenticity of a residential IP and the speed and reliability of a datacenter proxy.

There are shared and dedicated ISP proxies. Shared ISP proxies come from a shared IP pool and are used by multiple users simultaneously. They’re a cost-effective option for those who need proxy services and don’t mind sharing their IPs with others.

Dedicated ISP proxies are exclusively assigned to a single user, offering more control and privacy as the IP address isn’t shared with anyone else.

Pros of ISP proxies

Static residential (ISP) proxies offer a unique blend of residential authenticity and datacenter speed, making them a powerful choice for various online tasks. Users also love ISP proxies for:

High anonymity with authentic IPs

Exceptional speed and response time

Immediate availability of bulk IPs

Customizable session control

Enhanced security measures

Cons of ISP proxies

Still, like any proxy type, ISP proxies also have some drawbacks. Here are the potential limitations to help you determine if static residential proxies are your best choice:

Narrow geographic availability

Limited IP range diversity

Often more expensive than datacenter proxies

Most common business use cases of ISP proxies

ISP proxies are best suited for tasks requiring high connection speed, consistent uptime, and stable, long-lasting sessions for data-intensive activities. Here are some popular use cases for which businesses choose static residential (ISP) proxies:

Social media marketing – ISP proxies offer lightning-fast speeds and stable connections, allowing you to hop between different accounts and collect publicly available social media data more efficiently than residential proxies. This speed advantage is crucial for real-time engagement and data collection.

eCommerce account management – with their exceptional uptime and reliability, ISP proxies provide consistent access to markets, helping you bring your products or services to new audiences without interruption. This stability is particularly valuable during high-traffic periods or flash sales.

SEO monitoring – ISP proxies' high-speed connections enable you to gather up-to-date search engine data, run keyword research, and track rankings more quickly and frequently than with residential or mobile proxies. This speed is essential for staying ahead in the ever-changing SERP.

Price aggregation – the blazing speed of ISP proxies allows you to collect real-time pricing and availability data from multiple sources rapidly. This efficiency is crucial when dealing with time-sensitive pricing information across various platforms while also bypassing advanced anti-bot mechanisms.

Market research – ISP proxies provide stable, long-lasting sessions ideal for identifying changing user behavior, monitoring prices, and gathering accurate data from competitors. Their reliability ensures uninterrupted data collection, which is vital for comprehensive market analysis.

Web scraping – ISP proxies can effectively bypass anti-scraping measures while maintaining high speeds, allowing you to collect public website data from various targets more efficiently than residential proxies. Their origin also makes them less likely to be associated with suspicious activity.

Brand protection – the consistent performance of ISP proxies enables you to detect trademark infringement and monitor brand mentions across multiple platforms quickly and reliably. This speed and stability are crucial for real-time brand protection tasks.

In most cases, businesses and individuals prefer ISP proxies for their speed and ability to maintain stable, long-lasting sessions. While residential proxies offer high anonymity and diverse locations, static residential (ISP) proxies provide the consistent performance necessary for time-sensitive tasks, making them the ideal choice for businesses prioritizing efficiency and uninterrupted operations.