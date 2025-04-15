Top 10 Best ISP Proxy Service Providers in 2025 🏆
ISP proxies have become an essential tool for businesses and individuals looking to enhance their online activities with improved security, anonymity, and speed. ISP proxies combine the benefits of both residential and datacenter proxies by using IP addresses from ISPs hosted on datacenter hardware. In this article, we’ll explore the top ISP proxy providers in 2025, reviewing their features, pricing, and use cases to help you find the ideal ISP proxies for your needs.
What are ISP proxies?
ISP proxies, often referred to as static residential proxies, use IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) but are hosted on datacenter servers. Due to their similarities, ISP proxies are frequently compared to both residential and datacenter proxies. Its hybrid approach offers the authenticity of residential proxies with the speed and reliability of datacenter proxies.
ISP proxies are particularly useful for tasks that require a balance of high performance and credible IP addresses, such as web scraping, data mining, managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, and other tasks.
There are two types of ISP proxies: shared and dedicated. Shared ISP proxies come from a common IP pool and are utilized by multiple users simultaneously. Meanwhile, dedicated ISP proxies are allocated exclusively to a single user.
Why do you need ISP proxies?
ISP proxies offer a unique blend of benefits that make them a valuable tool for various online activities. It’s a great solution for users seeking credibility and efficiency because it offers high anonymity, rapid speed, and reliability.
- Social media marketing. Managing multiple social media accounts requires a variety of IP addresses to avoid detection and bans. ISP proxies provide the necessary IP diversity and reliability, making them perfect for social media marketers who need to scale their operations while maintaining anonymity.
- eCommerce management. Monitoring competitor prices, checking stock levels, and managing multiple seller accounts can be challenging without proxies. ISP proxies help automate these tasks by providing stable and undetectable IP addresses, ensuring that eCommerce managers can gather data and perform tasks without interruption.
- Web scraping. Data collection and data mining require continuous access to large amounts of data from various websites. ISP proxies offer the speed and reliability needed for efficient data collection, reducing the risk of IP bans and ensuring consistent access to information.
- SEO monitoring. SEO professionals rely on accurate data to track rankings, analyze keywords, and monitor competitor activities. ISP proxies facilitate this by providing access to geo-specific search results and preventing IP blocks.
- Ad verification. Verifying online ads requires accessing content from different geographic locations to ensure proper display and detect fraud. With precise geo-location targeting provided by ISP proxies, advertisers can verify ads as they appear to users in different regions.
ISP proxies vs. datacenter proxies
ISP and datacenter proxies are two of the few primary types of proxies. While they may appear similar, each has its advantages and disadvantages. Let’s delve into the differences between ISP and datacenter proxies to better understand which suits your needs best.
ISP proxies are known for their high-speed, stable connections. However, ISP proxies can sometimes have limitations in geographic and subnet diversity, which may affect their effectiveness in certain scenarios.
Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, excel not only in speed but also in cost-efficiency for large-scale operations, making them a popular choice for high-volume web scraping, SEO monitoring, and other data-intensive tasks.
ISP proxies have an edge in anonymity because they use IPs that appear residential. Meanwhile, datacenter proxies don’t appear as residential IPs and are more easily detected and blocked by websites. Therefore, ISP proxies are best suited for applications requiring both high anonymity and stable connections, such as social media management, eCommerce operations, and accessing geo-restricted content.
How to choose the best ISP proxies provider?
Choosing the best ISP proxy provider can greatly influence the effectiveness of your online operations. To ensure optimal performance and reliability, look for a provider with the following key features.
- Extensive pool of IP addresses is an essential characteristic of a top-tier ISP proxy provider. A diverse IP pool can simulate real user behavior more effectively and ensure reduced risk of detection and bans.
- Comprehensive location coverage can be one of the most important reasons to choose one provider over another. If you need a wide range of geographic locations, look up the options that ISP proxy providers offer. This will allow you to target specific regions to access geo-restricted content or simulate user behavior from different parts of the world.
- High speed and performance ensure your activities with ISP proxies are executed without unnecessary delays. Providers offering low latency and high bandwidth will significantly enhance your productivity and efficiency.
- Flexible pricing options help you keep your projects cost-effective, as they might have varying requirements. Accessing various plans and pricing models allows you to choose what best fits your budget. Scalable solutions are particularly beneficial as they let you adjust your plan according to your project’s demands.
- Customer support is a vital part of a proxy service, as problems can arise at any time. A responsive support team that can assist you promptly and help troubleshoot and resolve any issues that may occur.
- Intuitive interface and management tools enable you to monitor and control your proxy usage effectively. A user-friendly interface can significantly enhance and simplify your experience with ISP proxies.
Best ISP proxy service providers in 2025
Let’s dive into the top 10 providers offering the best ISP proxies this year. These companies stand out due to their reliability, extensive networks, and innovative features tailored to meet various business needs.
1. Decodo – ISP proxies with an outstanding quality-price ratio from the Best Value Provider.
2. Oxylabs – extensive ISP proxy network, ideal for enterprise customers.
3. Bright Data – excellent ISP proxies with vast geo-targeting options.
4. Webshare – affordable ISP proxy service with superb reliability and customization.
5. NetNut – trustworthy ISP proxies with good targeting options for static IP users.
6. SOAX – speedy ISP proxies from the US with flexible rotation options.
7. IPRoyal – cost-effective dedicated ISP proxy solution with essential features.
8. Infatica – stable ISP proxies with static IPs and several global geo-locations.
9. RayoByte – shared and dedicated ISP proxies with a solid success rate.
10. Proxy-Seller – static ISP proxies with customizable plans at a low price.
#1 Decodo
Established in 2018, Decodo has distinguished itself with its proxy quality, intuitive self-service, and flexible payment options. They offer shared and dedicated ISP proxies with two payment options: Pay per GB and Pay per IP. The Pay per GB option allows unlimited access to the entire IP pool, with charges based on the amount of traffic used. Alternatively, Pay per IP plans provide unlimited traffic and access to a specified number of IPs. Decodo’s Pay per GB plans are more competitive than some providers, while their Pay per IP plans are among the most affordable in the market, allowing users to customize their plans to remain cost-effective.
- Locations: 9 countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static or rotating sessions
- Pricing: Starts from $2/IP
- Customer support: 24/7 tech support via chat and email
- Free trial: Not available; 14-day money-back option
Get started with ISP proxies!
Get ISP proxies and keep your IPs for life with 99.99% uptime.
#2 Oxylabs
Founded in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy service renowned for its top-tier quality. They offer both shared and dedicated ISP proxies spanning 20+ countries worldwide. One of the standout features of Oxylabs’ ISP proxies is the ability to maintain sessions of unlimited duration, ensuring uninterrupted connections for extended periods. This is particularly advantageous for traffic-intensive web scraping tasks. Additionally, Oxylabs’ ISP proxies support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 protocols, providing users with extensive flexibility in how they utilize the proxies.
- Locations: 20+ countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static or rotating sessions
- Pricing: Starts from $2.10/IP
- Customer support: 24/7 tech support through chat and email
- Free trial: 7-day free trial for businesses; 3-day money-back option
#3 Bright Data
Bright Data has been a trailblazer in the proxy market since 2014, establishing itself as an enterprise provider capable of meeting even the most extensive demands. Their ISP proxies feature 700K+ IPs with country- and city-level targeting, delivering solid response times and high success rates. This robust infrastructure ensures that Bright Data can cater to large-scale needs with efficiency and reliability.
- Locations: 70+ countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS
- Rotation: Static or rotating sessions
- Pricing: Starts from $9/GB
- Customer support: 24/7 email support
- Free trial: 7-day free trial
#4 Webshare
Since 2018, Webshare has positioned itself as an affordable proxy provider. They offer an IP pool of 100K+ ISP proxies that support HTTP and SOCKS5 endpoints. Webshare’s service features flexibility with its Auto-Refresh option, allowing you to keep the same IP or change it as needed. With consistent ASN across all websites, users receive a reliable indication of their ISP.
- Locations: 4 countries in Europe & North America
- Supported protocols: HTTP, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static sessions only
- Pricing: Starts from $0.22/IP
- Customer support: Email and chat support
- Free trial: Not available; 2-day money-back option
#5 NetNut
ISP proxies have been at the core of NetNut’s service since their inception in 2017. They provide 1M+ static IPs, predominantly in the United States and Europe. These proxies offer unlimited-duration sessions and HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support. With city-level targeting available in the US, NetNut’s ISP proxies combine high performance and privacy, which makes them a great choice for users requiring consistent IP addresses.
- Locations: 30+ countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static sessions only
- Pricing: Starts from $7/GB
- Customer support: Live and email support during working hours
- Free trial:Consult with sales for a deal
#6 SOAX
SOAX launched their ISP proxies in 2023. Their pool of 2.6M rotating IPs boasts an excellent speed and is located exclusively in the United States. SOAX’s ISP proxies allow session durations up to 24 hours, providing flexibility with options to switch IPs as needed or maintain the same IP for extended periods.
- Locations: 1 country
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static or rotating sessions
- Pricing: Starts from $2.20/GB
- Customer support: Email support
#7 IPRoyal
Founded in 2020, IPRoyal offers affordable ISP proxies with a focus on quality and ethical sourcing. Their 500K+ dedicated IPs across 31+ countries come with unlimited bandwidth and are unique to you for the duration of your plan. Pricing is per proxy, ensuring a cost-effective solution for long-term projects.
- Locations: 31+ countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static sessions only
- Pricing: Starts from $2.40/IP
- Customer support: 24/7 support via chat
- Free trial: 1-day plan for $10.11
#8 Infatica
In the business since 2019, Infatica is another provider that prioritizes the ethical sourcing of proxies. They offer dedicated ISP proxy IPs across several European countries and include locations in North America, South America, and Asia. Their commitment to ethical practices and decent geographic coverage makes Infatica a reliable choice for users needing stable dedicated ISP proxies.
- Locations: 16 countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static sessions only
- Pricing: Starts from $5/IP
- Customer support: 24/7 support for paying customers
- Free trial: Contact the provider
#9 RayoByte
RayoByte is an old-timer that first emerged in the industry as Blazing SEO in 2015. They offer dedicated ISP proxies featuring 9 real IP ASNs, which help minimize bans and ensure reliable performance. These proxies are available in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany, with the added advantage of city-level targeting in the US. RayoByte’s experience makes their ISP proxies a strong choice for users needing efficient ISP proxy services.
- Locations: 4 countries in North America and Europe
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static sessions only
- Pricing: Starts from $4.60/IP
- Customer support: 24/7 support via chat
- Free trial: Fill out a form
#10 Proxy-Seller
Proxy-Seller, though lesser-known, offers some worthwhile static ISP proxies with a sizable number of locations for geo-targeting. When buying proxies, you first have to choose your preferred country and then the quantity of ISP proxy IPs you want to buy, with the ability to enter a custom amount and get as few IPs as 1. Proxy-Seller also sells various mixed-country packages, so you don’t have to buy multiple countries separately at a higher price.
- Locations: 25 countries worldwide
- Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5
- Rotation: Static sessions only
- Pricing: Starts from $1.39/IP
- Customer support: 24/7 via email
- Free trial: Not available; 3-day money-back option
Here’s a summary of the top ISP proxy server service providers in 2025:
1. Decodo
2. Oxylabs
3. Brightdata
4. Webshare
5. NetNut
6. SOAX
7. IPRoyal
8. Infatica
9. RayoByte
10. Proxy-Seller
On a final note
When choosing an ISP proxy provider, your specific needs will dictate the best choice. For an excellent balance of affordability and robust features, Decodo stands out with its large IP pool, fastest response time, and high success rate. If your focus is on enterprise-scale reliability and precise geo-location targeting, Oxylabs is a top-tier option. Each provider in our list excels in different areas, so consider what is most important to you.
We invite you to explore additional resources, such as our guide on ISP vs. Residential proxies. You might also be interested in comparing ISP proxies with other types of proxies or learning more about the best Bright Data alternatives.
The information provided here is valid as of 29-07-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2024.
Frequently asked questions
How much do ISP proxies cost?
The cost of ISP proxies varies across providers. On average, prices range from $10 to $100 per month per proxy, with bulk packages and subscription plans offering better rates. Decodo’s ISP proxy prices start from $2/IP.
Who uses ISP proxies?
Businesses, marketers, and data analysts use ISP proxies for tasks requiring stable and reliable connections, such as web scraping and social media management.
What are the benefits of using ISP proxies?
ISP proxies offer high-speed, stable connections with the authenticity of residential IPs, making them harder to detect and block.
How do ISP proxies differ from other types of proxies?
ISP proxies use IP addresses from ISPs but are hosted on datacenter hardware, providing a balance between speed and anonymity compared to residential and datacenter proxies.
How do I choose the best ISP proxies provider?
Look for providers with a large IP pool, fast and stable connections, flexible pricing, good customer support, and extensive geographic coverage.
What’s the main difference between ISP and residential proxies?
ISP proxies are provided by Internet Service Providers and hosted on servers at data centers, whereas residential proxies are linked to real residential IP addresses.