Top 10 Best ISP Proxy Service Providers in 2025 🏆

What are ISP proxies?

ISP proxies, often referred to as static residential proxies, use IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) but are hosted on datacenter servers. Due to their similarities, ISP proxies are frequently compared to both residential and datacenter proxies. Its hybrid approach offers the authenticity of residential proxies with the speed and reliability of datacenter proxies.

ISP proxies are particularly useful for tasks that require a balance of high performance and credible IP addresses, such as web scraping, data mining, managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, and other tasks.

There are two types of ISP proxies: shared and dedicated. Shared ISP proxies come from a common IP pool and are utilized by multiple users simultaneously. Meanwhile, dedicated ISP proxies are allocated exclusively to a single user.

Why do you need ISP proxies?

ISP proxies offer a unique blend of benefits that make them a valuable tool for various online activities. It’s a great solution for users seeking credibility and efficiency because it offers high anonymity, rapid speed, and reliability.

Social media marketing. Managing multiple social media accounts requires a variety of IP addresses to avoid detection and bans. ISP proxies provide the necessary IP diversity and reliability, making them perfect for social media marketers who need to scale their operations while maintaining anonymity.

eCommerce management. Monitoring competitor prices, checking stock levels, and managing multiple seller accounts can be challenging without proxies. ISP proxies help automate these tasks by providing stable and undetectable IP addresses, ensuring that eCommerce managers can gather data and perform tasks without interruption.

Web scraping. Data collection and data mining require continuous access to large amounts of data from various websites. ISP proxies offer the speed and reliability needed for efficient data collection, reducing the risk of IP bans and ensuring consistent access to information.

SEO monitoring. SEO professionals rely on accurate data to track rankings, analyze keywords, and monitor competitor activities. ISP proxies facilitate this by providing access to geo-specific search results and preventing IP blocks.

Ad verification. Verifying online ads requires accessing content from different geographic locations to ensure proper display and detect fraud. With precise geo-location targeting provided by ISP proxies, advertisers can verify ads as they appear to users in different regions.

ISP proxies vs. datacenter proxies

ISP and datacenter proxies are two of the few primary types of proxies. While they may appear similar, each has its advantages and disadvantages. Let’s delve into the differences between ISP and datacenter proxies to better understand which suits your needs best.

ISP proxies are known for their high-speed, stable connections. However, ISP proxies can sometimes have limitations in geographic and subnet diversity, which may affect their effectiveness in certain scenarios.

Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, excel not only in speed but also in cost-efficiency for large-scale operations, making them a popular choice for high-volume web scraping, SEO monitoring, and other data-intensive tasks.

ISP proxies have an edge in anonymity because they use IPs that appear residential. Meanwhile, datacenter proxies don’t appear as residential IPs and are more easily detected and blocked by websites. Therefore, ISP proxies are best suited for applications requiring both high anonymity and stable connections, such as social media management, eCommerce operations, and accessing geo-restricted content.

How to choose the best ISP proxies provider?

Choosing the best ISP proxy provider can greatly influence the effectiveness of your online operations. To ensure optimal performance and reliability, look for a provider with the following key features.

Extensive pool of IP addresses is an essential characteristic of a top-tier ISP proxy provider. A diverse IP pool can simulate real user behavior more effectively and ensure reduced risk of detection and bans.

Comprehensive location coverage can be one of the most important reasons to choose one provider over another. If you need a wide range of geographic locations, look up the options that ISP proxy providers offer. This will allow you to target specific regions to access geo-restricted content or simulate user behavior from different parts of the world.

High speed and performance ensure your activities with ISP proxies are executed without unnecessary delays. Providers offering low latency and high bandwidth will significantly enhance your productivity and efficiency.

Flexible pricing options help you keep your projects cost-effective, as they might have varying requirements. Accessing various plans and pricing models allows you to choose what best fits your budget. Scalable solutions are particularly beneficial as they let you adjust your plan according to your project’s demands.

Customer support is a vital part of a proxy service, as problems can arise at any time. A responsive support team that can assist you promptly and help troubleshoot and resolve any issues that may occur.

Intuitive interface and management tools enable you to monitor and control your proxy usage effectively. A user-friendly interface can significantly enhance and simplify your experience with ISP proxies.

Best ISP proxy service providers in 2025

Let’s dive into the top 10 providers offering the best ISP proxies this year. These companies stand out due to their reliability, extensive networks, and innovative features tailored to meet various business needs.

1. Decodo – ISP proxies with an outstanding quality-price ratio from the Best Value Provider.

2. Oxylabs – extensive ISP proxy network, ideal for enterprise customers.

3. Bright Data – excellent ISP proxies with vast geo-targeting options.

4. Webshare – affordable ISP proxy service with superb reliability and customization.

5. NetNut – trustworthy ISP proxies with good targeting options for static IP users.

6. SOAX – speedy ISP proxies from the US with flexible rotation options.

7. IPRoyal – cost-effective dedicated ISP proxy solution with essential features.

8. Infatica – stable ISP proxies with static IPs and several global geo-locations.

9. RayoByte – shared and dedicated ISP proxies with a solid success rate.

10. Proxy-Seller – static ISP proxies with customizable plans at a low price.

#1 Decodo

Established in 2018, Decodo has distinguished itself with its proxy quality, intuitive self-service, and flexible payment options. They offer shared and dedicated ISP proxies with two payment options: Pay per GB and Pay per IP. The Pay per GB option allows unlimited access to the entire IP pool, with charges based on the amount of traffic used. Alternatively, Pay per IP plans provide unlimited traffic and access to a specified number of IPs. Decodo’s Pay per GB plans are more competitive than some providers, while their Pay per IP plans are among the most affordable in the market, allowing users to customize their plans to remain cost-effective.

Locations: 9 countries worldwide

Supported protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5

Rotation: Static or rotating sessions

Pricing: Starts from $2/IP

Customer support: 24/7 tech support via chat and email