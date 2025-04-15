Best antidetect browsers for 2025

Let’s overview the 10 best antidetect browsers available in 2025. We’ll highlight their key features, compatibility, prices, trial options, and additional unique points that help enhance your online privacy and security.

GoLogin

GoLogin stands out with its cloud-based operation, offering access from anywhere without needing installation. Its Orbita privacy browser ensures your activities are shielded from prying eyes.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, cloud.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $49/month.

Free trial: 7 days with access to all functions or a free plan with 3 profiles and limited functions.

Main features: Cloud-based operation, Orbita privacy browser, built-in proxies.

Unique advantage: Allowing operation via a web interface without the need for local software installation.

AdsPower

AdsPower, known for its user-friendly interface and robust account management features, is a top choice for marketers and social media managers. It supports bulk account operation, making it easier to manage multiple profiles efficiently.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux (beta).

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $9/month.

Free trial: 3 days with many functions or a free plan with 2 profiles and limited functions.

Main features: Multi-account management, anti-fingerprint technology, team collaboration tools.

Unique advantage: Customizable pricing model, making it a cost-effective solution for various needs.

Octo Browser

Octo Browser offers a unique approach to antidetection with its advanced algorithms for generating believable digital fingerprints. It’s designed for both individual privacy enthusiasts and professionals.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux (beta).

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $29/month.

Free trial: Unavailable.

Main features: Advanced fingerprinting techniques, built-in proxy service, profile import/export.

Unique advantage: Using real device fingerprints for profile creation, offering superior identification and account protection.

Genlogin

Genlogin excels in making web automation simpler and more accessible, offering a professional and user-friendly platform that helps businesses and individuals streamline their digital workflows with automation.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $10/month.

Free trial: Free plan with 5 profiles and all functions.

Main features: No-code automation for browser tasks and an antidetect browser to manage multiple profiles securely.

Unique advantage: Allowing users to automate tasks securely across multiple profiles. It also offers access to a marketplace with free ready-made scripts, enabling users to quickly deploy automation solutions on any platforms

MoreLogin

MoreLogin is known for advanced fingerprint browser technology, with over 7 years of experience in this field. Our leading canvas fingerprinting makes bypassing website detection easier. We prioritize user data privacy with strict encryption and audits by reputable security institutions.

Operating systems: Windows, MacOS.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $7.2 ( Get a 20% discount )

Free trial: 7-day free trial with 2 browser profiles available after the trial.

Main features: Account security, advanced canvas fingerprinting, team working, user-friendly synchronizer.

Unique advantage: 24/7 support and truly secure fingerprint browser.

Nstbrowser

Nstbrowser is gaining attention for its cutting-edge privacy features, offering advanced anti-detection capabilities that help users bypass various restrictions and enhance their online anonymity.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux.

Monthly subscription price: free version & $299/month ($179 for Annual Billing).

Free trial: Available.

Main features: cloud container clusters, Browserless, antidetect browser, convenient automation program, intelligent web scraping capabilities, multi-account management, access Cloudflare-protected data seamlessly, and synchronizer.

Unique advantage: authentic browser fingerprinting, real anti-bot detection, free RPA functions, unique anti-detect browser, intelligent cloud hosting services, multiple web unlocking solutions, professional data encryption, and exclusive customized services.

Kameleo

Kameleo is popular among those looking to bypass strict platform detection mechanisms, thanks to its mobile device emulation and wide range of customizable fingerprints.

Operating system: Windows.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $59/month.

Free trial: Contact the provider for eligibility assessment.

Main features: Mobile device emulation, wide range of fingerprint settings, automated script support.

Unique advantage: Providing a strong focus on bypassing anti-bot systems, particularly for social media platforms.

Incogniton

Incogniton emphasizes data protection and offers a high degree of customization for fingerprints. It’s suitable for teams, offering shared access to browser profiles without compromising security.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $29.99/month.

Free trial: Free plan with 10 profiles and limited features.

Main features: Selenium/Puppeteer integration, advanced fingerprint customization, unlimited profile creation, team features, detailed guides.

Unique advantage: Allowing replacing multiple physical workstations with virtual profiles, saving on maintenance and procurement.

Dolphin Anty

Dolphin Anty focuses on simplicity and efficiency, providing a straightforward platform for easily managing multiple identities online.

Operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $89/month.

Free trial: Free plan with 10 profiles and limited functions.

Main features: Bulk profile management, integration with popular automation tools, proxy manager.

Unique advantage: Offering specialized solutions for affiliate marketing and ad verification.

VMLogin

VMLogin combines the power of virtual machines with antidetect features, offering a scalable solution for businesses and individuals who require a high level of anonymity.

Operating systems: Windows.

Monthly subscription price: Starts from $99/month.

Free trial: 3 days with limited features.

Main features: Browser virtualization, cloud support, profile sharing.

Unique advantage: Utilizing virtual machine technology to separate and manage browser profiles securely.

Summary of the top antidetect browsers for 2025

GoLogin AdsPower Octo Browser Genlogin MoreLogin Nstbrowser Kameleo Incogniton Dolphin Anty VMLogin

Wrapping up

There you have it! The browsers highlighted above are our top picks for 2025, and selecting the right one depends on your desired anonymity level, ease of use, operational scale, and other needs. With digital privacy concerns on the rise, we hope you’ll find yourself a tremendous antidetect browser for protecting your online identity.

The information provided here is valid as of 13-02-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2023.