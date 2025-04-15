Static Residential Proxies

Discover unparalleled 99.99% uptime and <0.3s average speed with our shared and dedicated static residential proxies from premium ISP and ASN providers.

99.99%

uptime

<0.3s

response time

traffic option

IPs

from premium providers

24/7

tech support

Flexible static residential proxies subscriptions

Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.

What is a static residential proxy?

A static residential proxy is an IP address provided by the Internet Service Providers (ISPs). It combines the authenticity of residential IPs with the stability of datacenter ones, offering an advantageous solution for users running traffic-intensive tasks or accessing well-equipped websites with anti-bot software.

Premium ASNs

Equip the highest quality IPs from AT&T, Verizon, Orange, and other ASNs to access even the most challenging targets.

99.99% uptime

Stay safe and sound that your connection will remain uninterrupted with unbeatable datacenter-like stability.

High-speed performance

Choose static residential proxies with <0.3s average speed and complete your tasks faster than ever before.

Static residential (ISP) proxies are sourced from internet service providers (ISPs) and not from real household devices. Unlike rotating residential proxies, which use a peer-to-peer network of real users, ISP proxies provide dedicated, high-speed connections that remain static throughout your subscription.

Find the perfect proxy match

High-performance shared proxies and dedicated premium quality IPs with unlimited traffic.

Dedicated

Pay per GB

Pay per IP

Type

Dedicated

Shared

Shared

Payment

Number of dedicated IPs

Traffic (bandwidth)

Number of IPs

Use cases

  • Accessing “mission critical” applications
  • Scraping advanced websites
  • Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
  • Analyzing competitors’ development
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
  • Sneaker copping
  • Analyzing competitors’ development
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Web scraping
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
  • Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Web scraping

Locations

  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, IT, NL, FR, BE, PL
  • APAC:
    AU, JP, HK, CN

  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, IT, NL, FR, BE, PL
  • APAC:
    AU, JP, HK
  • North and South Americas:
    US
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, BE, PL
  • APAC:
    JP

Protocols

SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)

Compatibility at its best

Our static residential proxies work with all popular programming languages, ensuring a smooth connection to other tools in your business suite.

import requests


url = 'https://ip.decodo.com/'
username = 'USERNAME'
password = 'PASSWORD'


proxy = f'http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000'
  
response = requests.get(url, proxies={'http': proxy, 'https': proxy})


print(response.text)

Global static residential proxy

Utilize quality IPs from premium providers across the globe, experiencing unmatched speed and stability.

Explore all locations
United States

United States

France

France

GB

United Kingdom

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Australia

Australia

Japan

Japan

Discover popular static residential proxies use cases

Effortlessly collect public data and enhance your competitive advantage by equipping our top-notch ISP proxies, discovering valuable insights along the way.

Data collection

Eliminate the need to build costly infrastructure for web scraping. Pair proxies with complimentary tools and collect data effortlessly.

eCommerce management

Break free from geo-restrictions and access all the major online marketplaces around the globe.

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple accounts with ease while avoiding time-wasting CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Configurations & Integrations

Learn how to set up your proxies by exploring our integration guides. You can easily plug in Decodo solutions with the most popular third-party software.

Chrome Browser

Chrome

Safari Browser

Safari

Firefox Browser

Firefox

Edge Browser

Edge

Decodo Chrome Extension

Decodo Firefox Add-on

FoxyProxy extension

FoxyProxy extension

Insomniac

Insomniac

SwitchyOmega extension

SwitchyOmega extension

Ghost

Ghost

iOS

iPhone

Android

Android

Discover why users love Decodo

Don't just take our word – check what our 85K+ users & industry experts say about us.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Explore our proxy product line

Our proxy network is ideal for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks. We offer vast ethically-sourced IP pools, wide location coverage, high success rates, and flexible pricing options.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

115M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies across 195+ global locations, ensuring your anonymity online and access to any data you need. Learn more

Mobile proxies

from $4.5/GB

10M+ IPs featuring extensive location coverage and 700+ ASNs, 3G/4G/5G support, advanced targeting options, and highest success rates. Learn more

Site Unblocker

from $1.6/1K req

Dynamic rendering and advanced browser fingerprinting, powered by 125M+ IPs, retrieve real-time data with just a few simple clicks. Learn more

Datacenter proxies

from $0.026/IP

500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide with <0.3s average speed and 99.99% uptime. Learn more

Fastest time-to-value with our dashboard

Leave complicated user flows behind and start your proxy integration in minutes. Monitor real-time statistics like traffic usage, whitelist IPs, and assign roles to your team in one convenient place.

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on proxies, data collection, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the right place for that.

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

How to scrape GitHub
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2024
UNBLOCK
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2025

Martin Ganchev

Dec 05, 2023

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

Parse XML Python - Hero Image
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

Parsing XML in Python – The Ultimate Guide 2024

Zilvinas Tamulis

Feb 28, 2024

13 min read

Mastering Python Requests - Hero
PYTHON

Mastering Python Requests: A Comprehensive Guide to Using Proxies

Zilvinas Tamulis

Feb 29, 2024

12 min read

Frequently asked questions

Are residential IP addresses static?

No, residential IPs are typically not static. They’re dynamic, changing whenever the user disconnects and reconnects to the internet. Static residential proxies are an exception as they provide the IP that only rotates on demand, lasting as long as the user might need.

How do I set up static residential proxies?

It’s a very easy process, and with our quick start guide, you’re on the path to success in just a few steps.


1. Sign up for a Decodo account.

2. Select a static residential proxy plan that suits your needs.

3. Configure your proxy request.

(optional) Sync the request formulation with your app or bot

4. Choose any target and leverage unlimited concurrency and concurrent sessions.

5. Run your tasks without a single worry and keep the same IP forever (or as long as you need!).

What authentication methods are supported?

Our static residential proxies support username:password, and IP whitelisting authentication methods.

Are there any restrictions on the types of activities or the amount of traffic that can be conducted using the static residential proxies?

We have a fair usage policy for our ISP proxies. We also restrict access to some of the targets.

What kind of customer support is offered?

We’re proud to offer 24/7 technical support through LiveChat.

Do you offer a trial period or money-back guarantee to test the static residential proxies before committing to a long-term contract?

Yes! We offer a 14-day money-back, so you can test drive our static residential proxies to see whether it’s your perfect proxy match.

What is the difference between static residential (ISP) and residential proxies?

Residential proxies have dynamic IPs that can change, while static residential proxies offer fixed IP addresses with forever website sessions.


Static residential (ISP) proxies give you dedicated, high-speed IPs that stay the same throughout your subscription. These IPs come from internet service providers (ISPs), combining the reliability of datacenter proxies with the legitimacy of residential IPs. They’re ideal for uninterrupted sessions and long-term use cases like managing multiple accounts or completing automation tasks.


Residential proxies offer dynamic IP rotation with access to a vast peer-to-peer network of 115M+ real devices across 195+ locations. These proxies are priced based on traffic usage and provide flexible targeting options, including country, city, state, and ASN-level precision. These proxy servers are best for large-scale data collection, ad verification, and market research where high IP diversity is crucial.


