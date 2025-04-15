Residential proxies have dynamic IPs that can change, while static residential proxies offer fixed IP addresses with forever website sessions.

Static residential (ISP) proxies give you dedicated, high-speed IPs that stay the same throughout your subscription. These IPs come from internet service providers (ISPs), combining the reliability of datacenter proxies with the legitimacy of residential IPs. They’re ideal for uninterrupted sessions and long-term use cases like managing multiple accounts or completing automation tasks.

Residential proxies offer dynamic IP rotation with access to a vast peer-to-peer network of 115M+ real devices across 195+ locations. These proxies are priced based on traffic usage and provide flexible targeting options, including country, city, state, and ASN-level precision. These proxy servers are best for large-scale data collection, ad verification, and market research where high IP diversity is crucial.