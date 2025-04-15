Static Residential Proxies
Discover unparalleled 99.99% uptime and <0.3s average speed with our shared and dedicated static residential proxies from premium ISP and ASN providers.
Flexible static residential proxies subscriptions
Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.
With each plan you access
Premium ISP providers
Unlimited-duration sessions
Unlimited traffic & bandwidth
Dev-friendly API
24/7 tech support
Free extras with each subscription
What is a static residential proxy?
A static residential proxy is an IP address provided by the Internet Service Providers (ISPs). It combines the authenticity of residential IPs with the stability of datacenter ones, offering an advantageous solution for users running traffic-intensive tasks or accessing well-equipped websites with anti-bot software.
Premium ASNs
Equip the highest quality IPs from AT&T, Verizon, Orange, and other ASNs to access even the most challenging targets.
99.99% uptime
Stay safe and sound that your connection will remain uninterrupted with unbeatable datacenter-like stability.
High-speed performance
Choose static residential proxies with <0.3s average speed and complete your tasks faster than ever before.
Static residential (ISP) proxies are sourced from internet service providers (ISPs) and not from real household devices. Unlike rotating residential proxies, which use a peer-to-peer network of real users, ISP proxies provide dedicated, high-speed connections that remain static throughout your subscription.
Find the perfect proxy match
High-performance shared proxies and dedicated premium quality IPs with unlimited traffic.
Dedicated
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Type
Dedicated
Shared
Shared
Payment
Number of dedicated IPs
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of IPs
Use cases
- Accessing “mission critical” applications
- Scraping advanced websites
- Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
- Analyzing competitors’ development
- Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
- Traffic-intensive tasks
- Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
- Sneaker copping
- Analyzing competitors’ development
- Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
- Web scraping
- Traffic-intensive tasks
- Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
- Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
- Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
- Web scraping
Locations
- North and South Americas:
US, CA
- Europe:
UK, DE, IT, NL, FR, BE, PL
- APAC:
AU, JP, HK, CN
- North and South Americas:
US, CA
- Europe:
UK, DE, IT, NL, FR, BE, PL
- APAC:
AU, JP, HK
- North and South Americas:
US
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, BE, PL
- APAC:
JP
Protocols
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
Compatibility at its best
Our static residential proxies work with all popular programming languages, ensuring a smooth connection to other tools in your business suite.
import requestsurl = 'https://ip.decodo.com/'username = 'USERNAME'password = 'PASSWORD'proxy = f'http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000'response = requests.get(url, proxies={'http': proxy, 'https': proxy})print(response.text)
Global static residential proxy
Utilize quality IPs from premium providers across the globe, experiencing unmatched speed and stability.
Discover popular static residential proxies use cases
Effortlessly collect public data and enhance your competitive advantage by equipping our top-notch ISP proxies, discovering valuable insights along the way.
Data collection
Eliminate the need to build costly infrastructure for web scraping. Pair proxies with complimentary tools and collect data effortlessly.
eCommerce management
Break free from geo-restrictions and access all the major online marketplaces around the globe.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple accounts with ease while avoiding time-wasting CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Configurations & Integrations
Learn how to set up your proxies by exploring our integration guides. You can easily plug in Decodo solutions with the most popular third-party software.
Explore our proxy product line
Fastest time-to-value with our dashboard
Leave complicated user flows behind and start your proxy integration in minutes. Monitor real-time statistics like traffic usage, whitelist IPs, and assign roles to your team in one convenient place.
Frequently asked questions
Are residential IP addresses static?
No, residential IPs are typically not static. They’re dynamic, changing whenever the user disconnects and reconnects to the internet. Static residential proxies are an exception as they provide the IP that only rotates on demand, lasting as long as the user might need.
How do I set up static residential proxies?
It’s a very easy process, and with our quick start guide, you’re on the path to success in just a few steps.
1. Sign up for a Decodo account.
2. Select a static residential proxy plan that suits your needs.
3. Configure your proxy request.
(optional) Sync the request formulation with your app or bot
4. Choose any target and leverage unlimited concurrency and concurrent sessions.
5. Run your tasks without a single worry and keep the same IP forever (or as long as you need!).
What authentication methods are supported?
Our static residential proxies support username:password, and IP whitelisting authentication methods.
Are there any restrictions on the types of activities or the amount of traffic that can be conducted using the static residential proxies?
We have a fair usage policy for our ISP proxies. We also restrict access to some of the targets.
What kind of customer support is offered?
We’re proud to offer 24/7 technical support through LiveChat.
Do you offer a trial period or money-back guarantee to test the static residential proxies before committing to a long-term contract?
Yes! We offer a 14-day money-back, so you can test drive our static residential proxies to see whether it’s your perfect proxy match.
What is the difference between static residential (ISP) and residential proxies?
Residential proxies have dynamic IPs that can change, while static residential proxies offer fixed IP addresses with forever website sessions.
Static residential (ISP) proxies give you dedicated, high-speed IPs that stay the same throughout your subscription. These IPs come from internet service providers (ISPs), combining the reliability of datacenter proxies with the legitimacy of residential IPs. They’re ideal for uninterrupted sessions and long-term use cases like managing multiple accounts or completing automation tasks.
Residential proxies offer dynamic IP rotation with access to a vast peer-to-peer network of 115M+ real devices across 195+ locations. These proxies are priced based on traffic usage and provide flexible targeting options, including country, city, state, and ASN-level precision. These proxy servers are best for large-scale data collection, ad verification, and market research where high IP diversity is crucial.
