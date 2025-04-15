What are mobile proxies?

Mobile proxies provide IP addresses assigned by mobile carriers through 3G, 4G, 5G, or LTE connections. These proxies are designed to mimic genuine mobile user behavior, offering high IP authenticity almost indistinguishable from real mobile users. This unique feature makes mobile proxies highly effective for many applications requiring reliable and undetectable IP addresses.

With mobile proxies, users can access geo-restricted content and bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and anti-bot systems. Mobile proxies offer higher levels of anonymity and security than other proxies. The dynamic nature of mobile IP addresses, which frequently change as users move and connect to different cell towers, makes it difficult for tracking systems to pinpoint a specific device.

Why do you need mobile proxies?

Mobile proxies are incredibly versatile, offering numerous use cases due to their stability and ability to remain undetected by advanced anti-proxy software and other website protective measures. Here are some of the most popular mobile proxy use cases.

Ad verification

Mobile proxies are unmatched in AdTech tasks. Advertising networks must ensure their ads are displayed correctly and reach the intended audience. Mobile proxies provide IP addresses that mimic real mobile users, allowing advertisers to check how ads appear on various mobile devices and networks. This accuracy is crucial for detecting and preventing ad fraud, as mobile proxies can emulate real user behavior and locations, offering a true representation of the cell ad experience.

Managing multiple accounts

Various platforms and websites often enforce strict policies against managing multiple accounts from a single IP address, which can lead to bans or restrictions. Mobile proxies solve this problem by providing unique IPs from mobile carriers, which appear as genuine user IPs. This makes mobile proxies ideal for marketers who need to handle multiple accounts seamlessly without risking detection and account bans. The rotation of mobile IPs ensures each account operates as if it’s from a different mobile device, maintaining anonymity and security.

Accessing mobile-specific content

Some online content and services are specifically tailored for mobile users and may not be accessible through residential proxies or datacenter proxies. Mobile proxies excel in this scenario by using IP addresses from mobile carriers, recognized as legitimate mobile devices by websites and applications. This makes them perfect for testing and monitoring mobile-specific content, such as app functionalities, mobile web pages, and localized content. Businesses can ensure that their mobile offerings perform correctly across different networks and locations, which is vital for delivering a seamless user experience.

Mobile proxies vs. other types of proxies

When comparing mobile proxies to other types of proxy servers, let’s consider the unique strengths and use cases of each. Mobile proxies stand out due to their unparalleled reliability and ability to remain undetected, which is ideal for users requiring high anonymity and authenticity.

In contrast, residential proxies use IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to homeowners. These proxies are highly effective for web scraping, offering high anonymity to avoid detection and blocking. They are also beneficial for accessing geo-restricted content, conducting market research, and performing competitive analysis. However, they may not offer the same level of versatility and authenticity as mobile proxies, especially in mobile-centric applications.

Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, leverage IP addresses from data centers not affiliated with ISPs. They are best suited for high-volume web scraping where speed and cost are prioritized over anonymity. Datacenter proxies excel in bypassing geo-blocks, SEO monitoring, and rank tracking, but they can be more easily detected and blocked compared to mobile and residential proxies due to their lack of residential IP authenticity.

ISP proxies combine the advantages of residential and datacenter proxies by providing IP addresses from ISPs hosted on datacenter hardware. This hybrid approach offers a balance of speed, cost, and anonymity. ISP proxies are excellent for tasks like multi-accounting without detection and enhancing online privacy and security. While they provide a middle ground, they may not match the level of real-user mimicry offered by mobile proxies, especially for tasks directly involving mobile networks and applications.

The choice between mobile proxies and other types of proxies depends on the specific needs of the task at hand. Mobile proxies are particularly useful for applications requiring authenticity and undetectability in mobile environments, while residential, datacenter, and ISP proxies each offer their distinct benefits for different use cases.

How to choose the best mobile proxies provider?

Selecting the best mobile proxies provider can significantly impact the effectiveness and efficiency of your online activities. A top-tier provider should offer several key features to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Large pool of clean and reliable IP addresses ensures that you have access to a wide range of IPs, reducing the risk of detection and bans. A diverse IP pool mimics real mobile user behavior more accurately, providing higher anonymity and better results for your tasks.

Speed and performance ensure that your activities, whether they involve web scraping, app testing, or content monitoring, are conducted swiftly and without unnecessary delays. A provider that offers low latency and high bandwidth can significantly enhance your efficiency and productivity.

Flexible pricing options are a sign of an excellent provider. Whether you need proxies for short-term projects or long-term usage, the availability of various plans and pricing models allows you to choose the one that best fits your budget and requirements. Look for providers that offer scalable solutions.

Good customer support is essential when dealing with mobile proxies. Issues can arise at anytime, and having access to a responsive support team can make all the difference. A provider with excellent customer support will assist you promptly and help troubleshoot and resolve any problems that may occur.

User-friendly interface and tools can greatly enhance your proxying experience. Easy-to-use dashboards, detailed analytics, and management tools allow you to monitor and control your proxy usage effectively. These features can save time and reduce the complexity of managing multiple proxies, making the entire process more efficient.

Best mobile proxy service providers in 2025

Let’s explore the leading providers offering the best mobile proxies this year. These companies distinguish themselves with their reliability, expansive networks, and innovative features designed to meet various business requirements.

1. Decodo – the Best Value Provider, delivering mobile proxies with an outstanding quality-price ratio.

2. Oxylabs – the best provider for enterprise customers with an extensive mobile proxy network.

3. Bright Data – innovated the mobile proxy market and continues to be a top choice among users.

4. NetNut – features a distinct mobile proxy network that ensures stability and speed.

5. SOAX – provides customizable proxy management tools and extensive global coverage for diverse online tasks.

6. IPRoyal – delivers genuine mobile proxies with limitless bandwidth and affordable prices.

7. Infatica – offers adaptable pricing and dependable connections worldwide.

8. RayoByte – mobile proxies with a solid success rate and extended sticky sessions.

#1 Decodo

Since its inception in 2018, Decodo has emerged as a leading provider of mobile proxies, known for its impressive balance of affordability and robust features. They offer over 10M 3G/4G/5G ethically sourced mobile proxies across 160+ locations and 700+ ASNs. On top of that, they have the fastest response time in the market (<0.8s) and one of the highest success rates (99.48%). Another of Decodo's standout features is the ability to filter by operating system, supporting both Android and iOS.

Proxy pool: 10M+ IPs

Locations: 160+

Supported protocols: HTTP, SOCKS5

Rotation: Every request; sticky sessions for 1, 10, 30, 60 min or a custom value of up to 24 hours

Pricing: Starts at $21/GB (Pay As You Go), or $30 for 2 GB ($15/GB)

Customer support: 24/7 tech support via LiveChat and email