Top 10 Best Datacenter Proxy Service Providers in 2025 🏆

2. Oxylabs – Best Proxies for Enterprise 2024

Oxylabs is a premium proxy provider specializing in enterprise-level datacenter proxy solutions. With a strong emphasis on quality and performance, Oxylabs serves various industries, including eCommerce, cybersecurity, and market research.

With 2M+ IPs in over 188 locations worldwide and a 99.9% uptime, Oxylabs offers a comprehensive suite of datacenter proxy services. It’s the perfect solution for large-scale projects with unbound scaling.

Oxylabs is more expensive than other providers, and it may not be accessible to smaller businesses or individual users. The quality is worth the investment for big companies, though.

Oxylabs datacenter proxy pricing starts at $50 per month or $2 per dedicated IP address.

3. Bright Data

Bright Data makes its way to the top 3 as the leading proxy provider known for its extensive datacenter proxy pool and innovative solutions. It’s widely recognized for its transparency and ethical approach to data collection.

This provider offers over 770K datacenter proxy IPs, 98 country locations, and unlimited scaling possibilities. All IPs fully comply with modern-day standards, providing unparalleled performance and stability.

While Bright Data provides a vast number of solutions to choose from, it can be pretty overwhelming and has a steep learning curve compared to simpler alternatives. If you can pass this hurdle, you can access some fantastic, high-quality tools.

You can choose a monthly plan starting from $499 per month ($0.085/GB) or the Pay As You Go option for more flexibility at $0.11/GB.

4. Webshare – Best Entry Choice 2024

Webshare is an affordable datacenter proxy provider that caters to individuals and small businesses. Known for its straightforward approach, Webshare offers reliable datacenter proxies with no frills attached.

The key features of Webshare’s datacenter proxies are their low latency and affordability. You can experience premium proxies at half the cost of other proxy providers. They even offer 10 datacenter IPs and 1 GB of bandwidth to try out for free!

Webshare has a limited variety of proxy types and smaller proxy pools than larger providers. More advanced users might find such constraints limiting. However, as a beginner with a small project, you might just find it a perfect fit.

The pricing starts at $2.99 a month for 100 IPs.

5. NetNut

NetNut is a prominent proxy provider that utilizes a robust datacenter proxy network. It’s designed to offer stable and high-speed proxies that focus on delivering uninterrupted service.

NetNut has over 150K datacenter proxy IPs globally, both static and rotating, with 99.99% uptime. You can choose from dedicated and shared datacenter proxies, ensuring high success rates at incredible speeds.

The primary limitation is the higher cost of premium datacenter proxies, which some users might not find suitable for their budget. However, the price is worth the quality.

NetNut offers various pricing packages, with the Starter plan at $90 monthly or $0.90/GB.

6. SOAX

SOAX is a dynamic datacenter proxies provider that stands out for its highly customizable datacenter proxy solutions. You can easily set up and integrate proxies and choose a tailored pricing option to use only as much data as you need.

Customizability isn’t the only thing that SOAX has going for it. 99.55% proxy success rate with a 0.55s response time from 100% ethically sourced proxies ensures a reliable and fast network. These high-quality datacenters are located in 6 countries across Europe and North America.

One fundamental limitation of SOAX is the lack of datacenter proxies in other locations, such as Asia and South America. Higher pricing might deter some users who are looking for cheaper solutions. The ability to pick a plan that suits your needs does overcome this and ensures you get what you paid for.

SOAX pricing starts at 75GB of traffic for $49 monthly, or $0.65/GB.

7. IPRoyal

IPRoyal is a versatile datacenter proxies provider known for its commitment to providing reliable and ethically sourced datacenter proxies. Its key focus is on dedicated datacenter proxies.

Instead of a set amount of data, IPRoyal offers unlimited traffic for a selected amount of days. It also provides 99.9% uptime, 34M+ IPs, and easy integration & API support.

One significant drawback is that they only offer dedicated datacenter proxy IPs, which might feel limiting for users who require a large proxy pool. If that’s not the case, however, dedicated IPs are one of the best choices for stability and speed.

IPRoyal’s pricing depends on the number of days selected. The 30-day plan offers proxies at $1.75 per IP address, while the 90-day is $1.39 per IP, with more options available by contacting sales.

8. Infatica

Infatica is a proxy provider specializing in delivering high-performance datacenter proxies. It’s known for its reliable network and a customer-centric approach.

A large IP pool, scalability, and easy setup are just a few key features of this provider. As a customer-focused provider, Infatica offers 24/7 customer support, complete visibility, and even a dedicated personal contact.

Infatica’s key disadvantage is that they only offer US-based IPs. Users looking for more worldwide locations might find this doesn’t meet their needs. Those looking for US proxies specifically will be thrilled with the provided service.

Many pricing options are available, the most popular being the monthly plan at $0.10/IP for 1000 IPs or the yearly equivalent at $0.08/IP.

9. RayoByte

RayoByte is a proxy service provider known for its extensive datacenter proxy network and reliable performance. It caters to various user needs, from personal use to large-scale business operations.

RayoByte’s dedicated datacenter proxies come with unlimited bandwidth and threads, 300K+ IPs in over 25 locations, HTTP(S), and SOCKS5 protocols. They offer free replacements within 30 days of purchase for IPs that aren’t meeting your needs.

Customers report that their main concern with this provider is that some IPs don’t work or get blocked easily. However, RayoByte is willing to replace any faulty proxies, so you only get the best value.

RayoByte’s pricing starts at $1.60 per US dedicated IP and is slightly higher for other locations.

10. DataImpulse

DataImpulse makes the list as a unique proxy provider that sources part of their IPs through a reseller API. It allows users to buy and sell bandwidth, offering a distinctive approach to datacenter proxy services.

The key features of DataImpulse are its pay-per-traffic approach and the fact that there are no expiration dates on purchased traffic.

The peer-to-peer nature of DataImpulse's network can result in variable performance and reliability, depending on the available peers at any given time.

You can start using their services with the $5 Intro plan at $0.50/GB or get the best value of $0.45/GB with the $450 Premium plan.

Here’s a summary of the top datacenter proxy server service providers in 2025:

Decodo Oxylabs Bright Data Webshare NetNut SOAX IPRoyal Infatica RayoByte DataImpulse

Final words

Whether you need robust proxy servers for large-scale operations or affordable options for smaller projects, each provider offers unique benefits to choose from. Moreover, factors such as geographical coverage, pricing, quality, and uptime will help determine the ideal choice for your requirements.

If you're interested in other types of proxies, check out our guide on the best residential proxy providers. We've also covered the best anti-detect browsers and top SOAX alternatives. We hope you find it useful!

The information provided here is valid as of 31-07-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2024.