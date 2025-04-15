Top 10 Best Residential Proxy Service Providers in Spring 2025 🌿

2. Oxylabs 🥈: Best Proxies for Enterprise

Oxylabs is a premium proxy provider offering an extensive array of products beyond residential proxies, including data center, mobile, rotating ISP, and SOCKS5 proxies. Additionally, you have the choice of utilizing versatile search engines or e-commerce scraper APIs.

They also have one of the most impressive proxy pools of 100M IPs and can provide its proxy service for big business use cases, for example, ad verification, brand protection, and SEO monitoring.

Oxylabs, though premium, may not benefit beginners or those seeking individual use because of its high pricing compared to other proxy providers.

Their residential proxy prices start from $15 for 1GB with a 7-day free trial for businesses and a 3-day refund for individuals.

One notable update from Oxylabs is their new OxyCopilot also known as first AI-powered assistant in the field. It enables Oxylabs clients to speed up data collection process. OxyCopilot is designed to handle diverse website structures and meet custom data extraction needs without manual coding.

3. Bright Data 🥉: Best Platform for Proxies (↑1)

Bright Data is one of the market's largest and most popular proxy service providers, and they don’t settle with residential proxies only, offering more products and solutions such as dedicated datacenter proxies, ISP proxies, data collection and extraction tools, proxy manager, scraping browser, and more. They also have numerous features, including targeting specific ASN and ZIP codes.

Moreover, one of their more notable highlights is their open-source proxy manager, custom API, and 72M proxy pool size.

For those new to the realm of proxies or are used to significantly smaller providers, Bright Data's web dashboard might come across as an unexpectedly difficult experience. Their prices are also quite steep, especially for beginners.

You can purchase their residential proxies for $15 for 1 GB. They also offer a 7-day free trial for businesses and a 3-day refund for individuals.

4. Webshare: Best Entry Choice (↓1)

Webshare stands out in the market by emphasizing anonymity. Their proxy takes proactive measures to outpace these challenges by utilizing constantly updated software.

This strategy encompasses safeguarding against intricate detection methods like HTTP header inspection, TCP fingerprint proxy, port scan prevention, and DNS leak detection.

Their proxy pool is quite rich, with 30M monthly IPs and a filter that allows 195 locations selection. And they also don’t shy away from supporting HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols.

Webshare pricing starts from $7 for 1 GB. No free trial for residential proxies, but they offer 10 free proxies though (non-residential).

5. Infatica

Among the positive aspects of Infatica's residential proxies is its compatibility with a wide range of protocols, including SOCKS5. To enhance value, their main proxy pool encompasses mobile IPs, too, and offers targeting options in approximately 150 countries worldwide.

While city and ASN targeting can be made available upon request, they also provide flexible proxy choices such as IPv4, ISP, private proxies, and more, going beyond residential proxies.

If your business prioritizes cost-efficiency and needs to access the data of any major platform, Infatica could suit your proxy needs well.

Infatica’s residential proxy prices begin from $96 for 8GB ($12/GB). Also, a 3-day trial for $1.99 is available.

⚠️ Note that Proxyway found Infatica's proxy pool to be quite abused (according to the Market Research 2024). It is one of the reasons why this provider lost one position in our top list this time.

6. SOAX

Compared to some of its counterparts, SOAX's collection of over 8.5 million IPs might not be considered exceptionally large. Nonetheless, it becomes notably impressive when considering that this count only refers to residential proxies.

However, if limitations bother you, keep in mind that SOAX doesn’t have any application or browser plugin that enables you to harness its proxy pool for privacy protection.

Furthermore, it doesn’t provide a combined pool of WiFi and Mobile IPs, a feature that could have potentially presented a more affordable alternative for users.

SOAX residential proxies pricing starts from $99 for 8GB. A 3-day trial for $1.99 is available.

7. Rayobyte

Rayobyte offers extensive online services list encompassing servers, Windows VPS, and proxies. Essentially, it stands as a proxy provider with a primary focus on datacenters, with its IP pools spanning over 29 countries, including Brazil and the US.

While residential proxies are a relatively recent addition to Rayobyte's arsenal, they can already boast several notable features such as 10M IP pool size, CAPTCHA avoidance, adherence to residential proxy ethics, and geo-targeting capabilities.

But when evaluating the provider's suitability for your specific needs, you should consider the absence of SOCKS5 support, slower proxies, and limited rotation settings.

They offer residential proxies from $15 for 1G and a 2-day free trial with 50 MB.

8. NetNut

NetNut's ISP-derived proxies offer a range of advantages. Effectively, these proxies provide stability and performance characteristics akin to datacenter IPs while incorporating the resilience of residential IPs.

There’re no constraints on the number of concurrent requests users can make. In fact, NetNut encourages users to initiate as many concurrent sessions as possible for optimal outcomes.

NetNut asserts that its proxies are compatible with all websites and search engines. Additionally, the company extends the offering of tailored private proxy pools optimized according to specific targets to ensure the highest possible success rates.

Their pricing starts from $100 for 5GB ($20/GB) with a 7-day free trial for companies.

9. IPRoyal

Besides proxies from across 195 countries and additional IPs through datacenters and sneaker proxies, IPRoyal offers convenient browser extensions designed for both Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. These extensions are equipped with various management tools that facilitate seamless switching between proxies.

With these tools, users can configure existing proxies with easily swappable profiles, all without requiring changes to the operating system. Interestingly, IPRoyal also offers a well-organized list of free proxies.

However, it's important to note that while free proxies can serve as a temporary solution, they tend to be slower, less secure, and might be exploited by malicious third parties to gather sensitive personal data.

IPRoyal offers residential proxies from $7 for 1GB with no free trial option.

⚠️ Note that Proxyway found IPRoyal's proxy pool to be quite abused (according to the Market Research 2024). It is one of the reasons why this provider lost one position in our top list this time.

10. PacketStream

PacketStream presents a proxy service exclusively centered around residential proxies. As such, it doesn’t include mobile proxies or stable ISP-based residential proxies. Instead, they have a different approach to proxies, opening up the possibility for users to generate income by sharing their residential internet connections.

Anyone can sell their underutilized bandwidth to PacketStream, which subsequently leases it to its user community. Participants who contribute to a proxy node have their bandwidth quantified and receive credits corresponding to the consumption by PacketStream's users.

Despite their limitations, such as a small proxy pool, specific targeting, and slower performance, for businesses operating within tight budgets, PacketStream's affordability makes it a provider worth giving a try.

Their price starts from $1 for 1GB with no free trial.