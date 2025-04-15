Back to blog
Decodo Web Scraping Webinar: Save Your Team’s Time and Costs

Does web scraping take too much of your and your team's time? Struggling to balance efficiency with cost-effectiveness? Well, we’ve got great news for all you tech enthusiasts! Decodo hosted an exclusive webinar: “Web Scraping Efficiently: Save Your Team’s Time and Costs”.

By registering via the link above, you can replay the webinar for free. From seamless tool integration to savvy scraping practices, join us and improve your team’s approach by boosting productivity and cutting costs.

Vilius Sakutis

Nov 23, 2023

5 min read

Web Scraping Efficiently: Save Your Team's Time and Costs

Meet the experts

Pierluigi Vinciguerra

Pierluigi spent the past ten years creating web scrapers and applied his knowledge by co-founding businesses that employ the power of scraping. In 2022, he started The Web Scraping Club, a knowledge hub about web scraping.

Fabien Vauchelles

Fabien is an expert in handling anti-botting measures, with over a decade of developer experience. A founder of several successful tech startups, he's devoted to educating other businesses and web-scraping enthusiasts about data collection techniques.

Ivan Ševčenko

Ivan works on developing our scraping tools. He’ll share his first-hand insights into our web-scraping solutions and technical lessons learned from building the scrapers.

Martin Ganchev

Martin has extensive scraping knowledge, from consulting clients to finding the best solution for their use cases. He knows the best data-gathering tools and practices and is always ready to help you with all things scraping.

The agenda

Our webinar covers the following key topics:

  1. What makes web scraping processes inefficient: common mistakes & challenges
  2. How to deal with anti-botting efficiently?
  3. How to choose the right web scraping tools and integrate them for a seamless workflow?
  4. How to successfully scale your web scraping operations?

What makes web scraping inefficient?

One of the topics our experts have discussed during the webinar is what makes web scraping processes inefficient. Addressing these inefficiencies is crucial for any team looking to harness data effectively. Let’s take a look at some of the most common mistakes and challenges that often lead to inefficiency in web scraping.

  • Poor planning and a lack of strategy. One of the most significant mistakes in web scraping is jumping in without a clear plan or strategy. This lack of preparation often leads to targeting irrelevant data, which not only wastes time but also resources. Efficient web scraping requires a well-thought-out plan that identifies the specific data needed, the sources from where it’ll be gathered, and how it’ll be processed and used.
  • Underestimating anti-scraping measures. Many websites employ anti-scraping technologies to prevent automated data extraction. Failing to account for these measures can result in incomplete data collection or getting blocked from the site. Efficient web scraping involves using sophisticated techniques and tools to navigate around these anti-bot measures without violating ethical guidelines or legal boundaries.
  • Handling large volumes of data. As businesses scale, the volume of data that needs to be extracted can become overwhelming. Managing and processing large datasets efficiently is a challenge, requiring robust infrastructure and optimized scraping algorithms to ensure data is collected and processed quickly and ‎accurately.
  • Maintaining data quality and accuracy. Ensuring that the data you scrape is accurate and of high quality is a constant challenge. Web sources often change their layout or content, which can lead to the collection of outdated or irrelevant data. Implementing regular checks and updates to the scraping scripts is essential to maintain the integrity and relevance of the data collected.
    ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎
  • Legal and ethical considerations. Handling the ethical and legal ramifications of online scraping is a difficult task. Different countries and regions have varying laws regarding data privacy and scraping practices. It’s essential to stay informed and compliant with these regulations to avoid legal repercussions and maintain ethical standards in data collection.
    ‎‎‎‎‎

Web scraping, while a powerful tool for data collection, comes with its set of challenges, requiring a combination of strategic planning, technical expertise, the right tools, and an awareness of legal and ethical considerations. 

These and other hurdles were thoroughly explored during our webinar. If you're facing challenges in your web scraping projects, it’s the perfect opportunity to find effective solutions.

Watch now!

Whether you're just starting out or are an experienced professional, the recorded session is packed with practical, expert strategies to boost your team's productivity and reduce costs.

The recording is now available for those who missed the live event or wish to revisit the valuable content. We covered a range of topics, answering many insightful questions with in-depth knowledge. Don't miss this chance to enhance your web scraping skills – click the button below!

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

Frequently asked questions

What is the best solution to avoid CAPTCHAs?

One of the best ways to avoid CAPTCHAs is by integrating residential proxies with rotating IP addresses. Residential proxies come from real devices, which minimize the risk of running into CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

How do I unblock websites?

Site Unblocker is a powerful, ready-made solution that enables access to and gathers data from websites with even the most sophisticated anti-bot systems. By using this solution, you'll save the time and expense involved in developing and maintaining a custom scraping tool.

What are the best tools for web scraping?

The best tool for your web scraping project depends on your target website. If you wish to scrape the major search engines, you’ll enjoy SERP Scraping API. If you’re after social media data, go for Social Media Scraping API. Meanwhile, for gathering information from eCommerce sites, you can’t go wrong with eCommerce Scraping API. In case you have a different kind of target in mind, equip yourself with Web Scraping API.

