Decodo Web Scraping Webinar: Save Your Team’s Time and Costs
Does web scraping take too much of your and your team's time? Struggling to balance efficiency with cost-effectiveness?

Vilius Sakutis
Nov 23, 2023
Meet the experts
Pierluigi Vinciguerra
Pierluigi spent the past ten years creating web scrapers and applied his knowledge by co-founding businesses that employ the power of scraping. In 2022, he started The Web Scraping Club, a knowledge hub about web scraping.
Fabien Vauchelles
Fabien is an expert in handling anti-botting measures, with over a decade of developer experience. A founder of several successful tech startups, he's devoted to educating other businesses and web-scraping enthusiasts about data collection techniques.
Ivan Ševčenko
Ivan works on developing our scraping tools. He’ll share his first-hand insights into our web-scraping solutions and technical lessons learned from building the scrapers.
Martin Ganchev
Martin has extensive scraping knowledge, from consulting clients to finding the best solution for their use cases. He knows the best data-gathering tools and practices and is always ready to help you with all things scraping.
The agenda
Our webinar covers the following key topics:
- What makes web scraping processes inefficient: common mistakes & challenges
- How to deal with anti-botting efficiently?
- How to choose the right web scraping tools and integrate them for a seamless workflow?
- How to successfully scale your web scraping operations?
What makes web scraping inefficient?
One of the topics our experts have discussed during the webinar is what makes web scraping processes inefficient. Addressing these inefficiencies is crucial for any team looking to harness data effectively. Let’s take a look at some of the most common mistakes and challenges that often lead to inefficiency in web scraping.
- Poor planning and a lack of strategy. One of the most significant mistakes in web scraping is jumping in without a clear plan or strategy. This lack of preparation often leads to targeting irrelevant data, which not only wastes time but also resources. Efficient web scraping requires a well-thought-out plan that identifies the specific data needed, the sources from where it’ll be gathered, and how it’ll be processed and used.
- Underestimating anti-scraping measures. Many websites employ anti-scraping technologies to prevent automated data extraction. Failing to account for these measures can result in incomplete data collection or getting blocked from the site. Efficient web scraping involves using sophisticated techniques and tools to navigate around these anti-bot measures without violating ethical guidelines or legal boundaries.
- Handling large volumes of data. As businesses scale, the volume of data that needs to be extracted can become overwhelming. Managing and processing large datasets efficiently is a challenge, requiring robust infrastructure and optimized scraping algorithms to ensure data is collected and processed quickly and accurately.
- Maintaining data quality and accuracy. Ensuring that the data you scrape is accurate and of high quality is a constant challenge. Web sources often change their layout or content, which can lead to the collection of outdated or irrelevant data. Implementing regular checks and updates to the scraping scripts is essential to maintain the integrity and relevance of the data collected.
- Legal and ethical considerations. Handling the ethical and legal ramifications of online scraping is a difficult task. Different countries and regions have varying laws regarding data privacy and scraping practices. It’s essential to stay informed and compliant with these regulations to avoid legal repercussions and maintain ethical standards in data collection.
Web scraping, while a powerful tool for data collection, comes with its set of challenges, requiring a combination of strategic planning, technical expertise, the right tools, and an awareness of legal and ethical considerations.
These and other hurdles were thoroughly explored during our webinar. If you're facing challenges in your web scraping projects, it’s the perfect opportunity to find effective solutions.
