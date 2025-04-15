Vilius Sakutis
Performance Marketing Team Lead
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
When he's not talking with potential partners, you'll find him exploring nature trails, diving into a good book, or trying out new sports.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn.
What Is a Residential Proxy? Definition and Guide (2025)
Looking to build a resilient infrastructure for your web data projects? Residential proxies provide the foundation for efficient and reliable data gathering at scale. These proxies serve as intermediary servers that route your requests through real residential IPs, enabling you to access web data while maintaining a natural online footprint. Let's explore how residential proxy networks can enhance your data collection capabilities and help you choose an infrastructure that matches your project needs.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 04, 2025
9 min read
Why the Biggest Black Friday Discounts Aren’t Always the Best Deals
Only 2% of discounted products are cheapest on Black Friday, but why are so many people still crazed about buying something? Since the first big Black Friday, this shopping festival got the tag as the best day to buy various items in brick-and-mortar and online stores. However, with record sales every year and growing competition, retailers have started to employ advanced strategies during this shopping season, making many of these deals not as valuable as they might appear.
Vilius Sakutis
Nov 19, 2024
6 min read