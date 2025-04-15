Site Unblocker

What is a Site Unblocker?

Site Unblocker is a proxy-like solution that allows users to extract valuable web data from the most challenging targets without building a web scraper or using a headless browser. Site Unblocker helps access a range of targets and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans while collecting public data.

Guaranteed 100% success

Get the result no matter what – we’ll keep sending the request until it succeeds.

Automatic proxy pool rotation

Allow our solution to determine the most effective proxy type for your target.

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Forget IP bans – Site Unblocker beats anti-bot systems so that you can do your business uninterrupted.

JavaScript rendering

Access dynamic,  JavaScript rendered sites for accurate and complete data.

100% success rate

Proxy-like integration

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Human-like browsing

Results in HTML with JavaScript

No CAPTCHAs

#1 IP quality in the market

24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

...with only a few lines of code

Site Unblocker works with all popular programming languages, ensuring a smooth integration with other tools in your business suite.

import requests
proxies = {
  'http': 'http://YOUR_USERNAME:[email protected]:60000',
  'https': 'http://YOUR_USERNAME:[email protected]:60000',
}
response = requests.request(
    'GET',
    'https://ip.decodo.com/',
    verify=False,
    proxies=proxies,
)
print(response.text)

How does Site Unblocker work?

How does Site Unblocker work

Proxies or Site Unblocker?

Not sure whether Site Unblocker is your match? Explore why it's the top choice over proxies.

Residential Proxies

Site Unblocker

CAPTCHAs bypassing

Session control

Integration method

Backconnect proxy

Backconnect proxy

Automated unblocking

Automatic proxy pool management

JavaScript rendering

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Scraping capabilities

Auto-retry functionality

From $7
From $28

Frequently asked questions

What is Site Unblocker?

Site Unblocker is not just any proxy – it’s an advanced proxy solution that integrates as a proxy yet lets you gather data from websites with even the most sophisticated anti-bot system. This tool is a supreme site unlocker that loosens the shackles of your target website with automatic proxy rotation and pool management, browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, and other features. Best of all, you’ll only be charged for successful results, so it’s the ideal choice for saving costs on development and infrastructure maintenance.

What are the benefits of Site Unblocker?

Site Unblocker excels in granting you access to any website and then scraping it. With Site Unblocker, you don’t need to worry about bypassing CAPTCHAs and blocks – they are eliminated automatically. Send a single request and watch the results appear before your eyes!

What is the difference between Site Unblocker and proxies?

Site Unblocker is more advanced than any proxy because it contains browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, scraping capabilities, and other features that proxies don’t offer.

What is the difference between Site Unblocker and our Scraping APIs?

Site Unblocker is similar to our Scraping API line because it offers scraping capabilities. However, Site Unblocker is different from them because it integrates as a proxy, via a single endpoint.

What is advanced proxy rotation?

Advanced proxy rotation is a technique that proxy servers use to regularly switch up IP addresses. That way, your target websites can't figure out you're using a proxy and won't be able to block you. Using Site Unblocker, you can choose between rotating sessions that change the IP with each action, or you can go with sticky IPs that keep the same one for up to 10 minutes.

How do I unblock websites?

Simply integrate Site Unblocker into your code, and it will take care of unblocking any websites you throw its way!

What targets can be accessed with Site Unblocker?

Site Unblocker will let you through the barriers of eCommerce marketplaces, search engine result pages, news and entertainment websites, social media platforms, and so on.

Can I get parsed data with Site Unblocker?

Site Unblocker delivers the results in full HTML with JavaScript. If you’d like to parse it into a different format, you can use Site Unblocker in conjunction with a dedicated parsing tool.

How is my traffic usage calculated?

You will only be charged for successful requests. Any failed attempts will not be counted towards your traffic usage calculation.

How to bypass Cloudflare?

If you face a Cloudflare restriction while accessing a website, using residential proxies is the most effective way to bypass it. However, if you want to collect public data from a target and avoid Cloudflare blocking your way at the same time, we recommend using a Site Unblocker proxy-like solution with automated proxy rotation and a 100% success rate.

