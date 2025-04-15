Site Unblocker
What is a Site Unblocker?
Site Unblocker is a proxy-like solution that allows users to extract valuable web data from the most challenging targets without building a web scraper or using a headless browser. Site Unblocker helps access a range of targets and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans while collecting public data.
Guaranteed 100% success
Get the result no matter what – we’ll keep sending the request until it succeeds.
Automatic proxy pool rotation
Allow our solution to determine the most effective proxy type for your target.
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Forget IP bans – Site Unblocker beats anti-bot systems so that you can do your business uninterrupted.
JavaScript rendering
Access dynamic, JavaScript rendered sites for accurate and complete data.
Gather data from any website...
Your targets are your business - we won’t charge you extra for anything you wish to access.
Amazon
Zoopla
...with only a few lines of code
Site Unblocker works with all popular programming languages, ensuring a smooth integration with other tools in your business suite.
import requestsproxies = {'http': 'http://YOUR_USERNAME:[email protected]:60000','https': 'http://YOUR_USERNAME:[email protected]:60000',}response = requests.request('GET','https://ip.decodo.com/',verify=False,proxies=proxies,)print(response.text)
How does Site Unblocker work?
Proxies or Site Unblocker?
Not sure whether Site Unblocker is your match? Explore why it's the top choice over proxies.
Explore our proxy product line
What are proxies?
Our proxy network is ideal for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks. We offer vast ethically-sourced IP pools, wide location coverage, high success rates, and flexible pricing options.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
55M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies across 195+ global locations, ensuring your anonymity online and access to any data you need. Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.35/IP
Authenticity of residential proxies and the stability of datacenter ones with IPs from premium ASNs and forever website sessions. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $4.5/GB
10M+ IPs featuring extensive location coverage and 700+ ASNs, 3G/4G/5G support, advanced targeting options, and highest success rates. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.026/IP
500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide with <0.3s average speed and 99.99% uptime. Learn more
Make the most out of Site Unblocker
Learn more about our advanced proxy solution with 100% successful real-time data gathering.
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
How to Bypass CAPTCHA With Puppeteer: A Step-By-Step Guide
Since their inception in 2000, CAPTCHAs have been crucial for website security, distinguishing human users from bots. They are a savior for website owners and a nightmare for data gatherers. While CAPTCHAs enhance website integrity, they pose challenges for those reliant on automated data gathering. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the fundamentals of Puppeteer, focusing on techniques for CAPTCHA detection and avoidance using Puppeteer. We also explore strategies for how to bypass CAPTCHA verification, methods for solving CAPTCHAs with specialized third-party services, and the alternative solutions provided by our Site Unblocker.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 04, 2023
10 min read
How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2025
So, there you are, casually surfing the net, when… a CAPTCHA appears out of the blue, interrupting your flow. Yes, it’s that little test making sure you’re not a robot, and let’s face it – it can really slow down your processes. The great news? You don’t have to be stuck. It’s possible to bypass CAPTCHAs. So, buckle up, and let’s dive into the tricks that make these roadblocks the past.
Martin Ganchev
Dec 05, 2023
10 min read
How to Send a cURL GET Request
Tired of gathering data inefficiently? Well, have you tried cURL? It’s a powerful and versatile command-line tool for transferring data with URLs. Its simplicity and wide range of capabilities make it a go-to solution for developers, data analysts, and businesses alike. Simply put, the cURL GET request method is the cornerstone of web scraping and data gathering. It enables you to access publicly available data without the need for complex coding or expensive software. In this blog post, we’ll explain how to send cURL GET requests, so you’re ready to harness its fullest potential.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 02, 2024
7 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is Site Unblocker?
Site Unblocker is not just any proxy – it’s an advanced proxy solution that integrates as a proxy yet lets you gather data from websites with even the most sophisticated anti-bot system. This tool is a supreme site unlocker that loosens the shackles of your target website with automatic proxy rotation and pool management, browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, and other features. Best of all, you’ll only be charged for successful results, so it’s the ideal choice for saving costs on development and infrastructure maintenance.
What are the benefits of Site Unblocker?
Site Unblocker excels in granting you access to any website and then scraping it. With Site Unblocker, you don’t need to worry about bypassing CAPTCHAs and blocks – they are eliminated automatically. Send a single request and watch the results appear before your eyes!
What is the difference between Site Unblocker and proxies?
Site Unblocker is more advanced than any proxy because it contains browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, scraping capabilities, and other features that proxies don’t offer.
What is the difference between Site Unblocker and our Scraping APIs?
Site Unblocker is similar to our Scraping API line because it offers scraping capabilities. However, Site Unblocker is different from them because it integrates as a proxy, via a single endpoint.
What is advanced proxy rotation?
Advanced proxy rotation is a technique that proxy servers use to regularly switch up IP addresses. That way, your target websites can't figure out you're using a proxy and won't be able to block you. Using Site Unblocker, you can choose between rotating sessions that change the IP with each action, or you can go with sticky IPs that keep the same one for up to 10 minutes.
How do I unblock websites?
Simply integrate Site Unblocker into your code, and it will take care of unblocking any websites you throw its way!
What targets can be accessed with Site Unblocker?
Site Unblocker will let you through the barriers of eCommerce marketplaces, search engine result pages, news and entertainment websites, social media platforms, and so on.
Can I get parsed data with Site Unblocker?
Site Unblocker delivers the results in full HTML with JavaScript. If you’d like to parse it into a different format, you can use Site Unblocker in conjunction with a dedicated parsing tool.
How is my traffic usage calculated?
You will only be charged for successful requests. Any failed attempts will not be counted towards your traffic usage calculation.
How to bypass Cloudflare?
If you face a Cloudflare restriction while accessing a website, using residential proxies is the most effective way to bypass it. However, if you want to collect public data from a target and avoid Cloudflare blocking your way at the same time, we recommend using a Site Unblocker proxy-like solution with automated proxy rotation and a 100% success rate.
