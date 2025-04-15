3. Tap Wi-Fi.

4. From all the Wi-Fi networks, tap the ⓘ icon next to the Wi-Fi you're connected to.

5. Click on Proxy to see all the advanced options and select Manual.

6. Enter the Host Name and proxy Port (e.g. gate.decodo.com:7000). The same works for both residential proxies and datacenter proxies; only the endpoint:port will be different – for example, "gate.decodo.com:7000" would be "gate.dc.decodo.com:20000".

7. Check your IP address to verify that it has changed under the proxy.