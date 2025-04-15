Every website is hosted on a server. That server has at least one IP address. To find that IP address, you have to take the following steps:

Find the IP of a website on Windows:

Run Command Prompt. Enter command "tracert [website address]". The IP address of the website will be displayed in this line of text: "tracing route to [website address][IP address]".

Find the IP of a website on a Mac:

Run Terminal. Enter command "traceroute [website address]". The IP address of the website will be displayed in this line of text: "traceroute to [website address][IP address]".

Note: this address might not be the exact one – some websites like Google or Amazon are hosted on numerous servers with different IPs. This is why they use a reverse proxy – it mediates all incoming connections and protects the real servers’ information. Reverse proxies help servers protect themselves from attacks, just as forward proxies protect you by hiding your IP address.