What’s an IP address?

An IP address is a unique set of numbers, separated by periods, assigned to each device connected to the internet. It helps devices communicate with each other, allows them to identify their location within a network, and provides details about the device’s online activity.

Globe icon

Geo-location

View details about the country, region, city, and exact coordinates used for targeting ads, content localization, and security purposes

Seamless integration

Network type

Identify if your IP is assigned to a public or private network, whether it’s IPv4 or IPv6, and if it's dynamic or static, to manage network resources and security.

Flexible-data-delivery-options.svg

Ownership & allocation

See info about the organization, ISP, or entity assigned to the IP, helping manage network traffic and enforce legal and security policies.

Change your IP: proxies vs. VPNs

Compare proxies and VPNs for hiding your IP address.

Proxies

  • A proxy hides your IP by routing your internet traffic through another server but doesn’t encrypt your data.

  • It works on an application level and allows for quick IP switching or running at the same time.

  • It’s ideal for task automation, such as web scraping, multiple account management, and more.

VPNs

  • A VPN (Virtual Private Network) encrypts your internet traffic and hides your IP.

  • It operates at the network layer, making it convenient to use across several programs while retaining security.

  • It's great for protecting your data on public Wi-Fi, accessing blocked content, and maintaining anonymity while browsing.

Frequently asked questions

What does it mean "There's no place like 127.0.0.1 (localhost)"?

The phrase "There's no place like 127.0.0.1 (localhost)" is a reference to the Wizard of Oz line, "There's no place like home." Here, 127.0.0.1 is the IP address for "localhost," meaning your computer's own address, so it’s like calling your computer its own home for network traffic.

What are the differences between IPv4 vs IPv6 IP addresses?

IPv4 addresses are 32-bit numbers (like 192.168.1.1) and can support about 4.3 billion addresses, while IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses (like 2001:db8::1) and offers way more addresses. IPv6 was made to handle more devices and has improved security and efficiency.

If someone has my IP address, what can they do?

If someone has your IP address, they can find your general location or try to attack your device. However, they usually can't access your personal data unless there are other security vulnerabilities present.

How to hide my IP address without a VPN?

Instead of using a VPN, you can hide your IP with Decodo's proxies. They conceal your real IP and keep your browsing private.

How to change my IP address on my phone?

You can change your IP on your phone by setting up proxies. Here are the guides to help you do that:


Why is my IP address location wrong?

Your IP address location can be wrong because geolocation databases may have outdated or inaccurate information. If you use a VPN or a proxy, your IP may also seem to come from a different place.

Why does my IP address show a different state?

Your IP address might show a different state because your internet service provider routes your connection through a different location or because you're using a VPN or proxy server.

How to find an IP address of a website?

Every website is hosted on a server. That server has at least one IP address. To find that IP address, you have to take the following steps:


Find the IP of a website on Windows:

  1. Run Command Prompt.
  2. Enter command "tracert [website address]".
  3. The IP address of the website will be displayed in this line of text: "tracing route to [website address][IP address]".

Find the IP of a website on a Mac:

  1. Run Terminal.
  2. Enter command "traceroute [website address]".
  3. The IP address of the website will be displayed in this line of text: "traceroute to [website address][IP address]".

Note: this address might not be the exact one – some websites like Google or Amazon are hosted on numerous servers with different IPs. This is why they use a reverse proxy – it mediates all incoming connections and protects the real servers’ information. Reverse proxies help servers protect themselves from attacks, just as forward proxies protect you by hiding your IP address.


