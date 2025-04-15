What is Decodo?

Our residential, static residential (ISP), mobile, and datacenter proxies work like semi-dedicated proxy networks. For instance, you can use the same IP address for up to 24 hours with a sticky session. Also, they are relatively cheap, like shared proxies, but at the same time high-performing because only a few clients can use the same proxy at any time.

Residential. All 115M+ IP addresses in our residential proxy pool come from real desktop and mobile devices. These proxies cover more than 195+ locations and are known for their flexibility.

Static (ISP) residential. This proxy provides an IP address assigned to a residential location by an Internet Service Provider (ISP). They are helpful for users who wish to browse the web anonymously and complete various web scraping, SEO, and social media marketing tasks.

Mobile. Choose from 10M+ rotating 3G/4G/5G mobile IPs in 160+ locations all around the world. Filter IPs with 700+ mobile carriers, such as Verizon, O2, Vodafone, EE, and more. Mobile proxies are known for having the best IP reputation among all proxy types.

Datacenter. Our 400K+ IP addresses come from datacenters worldwide. These proxies are known for their exceptional speeds and are cheaper than residential ones.

Site Unblocker. An advanced proxy solution that integrates as a proxy yet enables real-time public data collection from any website with even the most sophisticated anti-bot system.

Shared. A shared proxy network allows you to use all proxies in our pools at any time. This brings the price down and lets you make thousands of simultaneous requests.

Private. Need more ownership? If you’re using an IP from our dedicated datacenter proxy pool, it belongs only to you.

Global. A simple backconnect node will let you target IPs in any location worldwide. State or city-level targeting with our proxy network is a breeze, pinky swear. Note that while we have residential proxies in more than 195 locations worldwide, shared datacenter proxies are in the US and Europe, and dedicated datacenter ones – only in the US.

Rotating. Our advanced rotating proxy network will change proxies for every request or hold the same IP for up to 24 hours. With rotating residential and datacenter pools, you won’t have to purchase individual/static IPs. But don’t you fret, most bots and tools accept the domain:port format.

Top data scraping solutions. We have four different scraping APIs customized for every use case: for scraping search engines, eCommerce sites, social media platforms, and every site on the World Wide Web!

If you need any help, reach out to us via LiveChat.