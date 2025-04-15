If you want a dedicated proxy performance for the price of shared proxies, you are in the right place. We ensure a reliable and extremely fast connection to your targets by sharing each proxy for only a handful of users.

Basically you get a dedicated proxy network for a huge discount. Both our products (residential proxies and datacenter proxies) work like semi dedicated proxy networks: you can use the same IP for a longer period with a sticky session, they are cheap like shared proxies, and high-performing because only a few clients can use the same proxy at any time. We’ve managed to create this semi dedicated proxy network by adding over 115 million residential IP addresses to our residential proxy pool. Since the model worked well, we’ve launched data center proxies for a simple, cheap and efficient way to use Decodo.