Shared Proxies
Use unlimited concurrent threads with any app, bot, or browser! Reliable and extremely fast connection to your targets
14-day money-back option
Buy semi dedicated proxies
If you want a dedicated proxy performance for the price of shared proxies, you are in the right place. We ensure a reliable and extremely fast connection to your targets by sharing each proxy for only a handful of users.
Basically you get a dedicated proxy network for a huge discount. Both our products (residential proxies and datacenter proxies) work like semi dedicated proxy networks: you can use the same IP for a longer period with a sticky session, they are cheap like shared proxies, and high-performing because only a few clients can use the same proxy at any time. We’ve managed to create this semi dedicated proxy network by adding over 115 million residential IP addresses to our residential proxy pool. Since the model worked well, we’ve launched data center proxies for a simple, cheap and efficient way to use Decodo.
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Have questions about datacenter proxies?
We are here to help you in any way we can!
Proxy type for every use case
Cheapest shared proxies
We are the only major shared proxy provider that lets you use the whole proxy pool at any price level. Over 115 million residential proxies are available right now, and that number is growing. This is your best choice if you want to save money on proxies.
Shared private proxies
Our proxies are not public. Only paying clients get access to our IP addresses. Shared proxies let you save money and use more IP addresses at the same time. It does mean that a couple of users might sometimes use the same proxy. Unlike other proxy providers, we let you use all IPs for the same price.
Advanced rotation
Get a unique new proxy for each connection request thanks to our advanced proxy network. Don’t like the rotation? No problem! We offer extended sticky sessions, so you can use the same IP address for up to 24hrs!
Unlimited threads
Scale your proxy use with ease. Use any number of connection requests through our proxy pool without any limits on the number of IPs. Scrape and automate anything with rotating IPs or extended sticky sessions.
Extended sticky IP sessions
Use extended up to 24hrs sticky session for a stable IP.
Advanced network
Our shared proxy network has the best proxy pool technology. It lets you use every proxy in the pool concurrently, which means that you can use millions of IP addresses. You also get free advanced proxy rotation with every plan, which gives you a new IP address for every connection request.
There are two IP pools in our network. Datacenter proxies have exceptional speed and an even lower price, and buying residential proxies gives you some advanced flexibility. Most setup features work for both pools, which means you can start off with some datacenter proxies and later upgrade to use residential IPs.
The shared residential proxy network is quickly becoming the top choice for most businesses that value flexible, robust, and streamlined proxy solutions. Our network supports proxy usage for data scraping, ad verification, various bots and automation tools. Adapting our network to a variety of different use cases ensures that sharing any proxy between a couple of users does not impact the connection success rate to any target server.
Sticky IP sessions
Sharing proxies is one thing. The sticky IP session is a well known feature for Decodo users. It lets you use the same IP address for a longer time period. This is extremely helpful to people who want to perform several actions from the same IP continuously. Sticky IPs are important to users accessing ecommerce sites and other valuable data sources.
Buy cheap proxies
If you are thinking about buying the cheapest shared proxies, you should try our 40,000 data center IP addresses for a fixed monthly payment. The vast majority of datacenter proxy providers would never sell it for as low as $50 per month. With prices as low as $0.5 for 1 GB of traffic, our proxies are the most affordable high-end shared datacenter proxy solution on the market right now. Do not hesitate to start using the best product on the market.
Simply register on our site and select a datacenter proxy plan that is best for you. Our pricing plans are extremely flexible, especially when you consider the quality of our advanced proxy network. All plans also have a self-service option to add additional traffic for a per GB rate.
As always, you are safe to test our product with a 14-day money-back option (terms apply).
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Where are these shared proxies located?
Decodo's shared proxies are located all around the world. We are constantly expanding our IP pool in countries with demand from our customers. There are currently more than 115 million global residential proxies, over 10 million mobile proxies, and over 100K datacenter proxies in our shared proxy networks.
Can I track my proxy usage?
Yes you can. Once you have a subscription plan in the dashboard, go to the Proxy Users tab and create a Proxy user. You will be able to set limits, dedicate traffic for different tasks, locations, etc. for every subuser.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept payments with credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).
All orders are processed by our online reseller Paddle.com which is a Merchant of Record for these orders. To contact Paddle’s support team, reach out via Paddle.net.
Buying cheap proxies
Want to save big on proxies? Get 100K+ IPs for as low as $50/month. To buy our datacenter proxy plan, register on the dashboard and select your plan. You can use our proxies with almost any application that supports HTTP/HTTPS Proxies. Decodo IP addresses work great with all search engines, ScrapeBox and many other bots.
What is the difference between shared proxy and private proxy?
Shared proxies allow multiple users to access the same IP, making them a cost-effective option for general browsing and geo-unblocking. Private proxies are dedicated to a single user, offering exclusive access and optimized performance, making them ideal for tasks like web scraping and automation.
Buy Shared Proxies
Use unlimited concurrent threads with any app, bot, or browser! Reliable and extremely fast connection to your targets.
14-day money-back option