Set up Decodo proxies

Let’s get started and grab some proxies from the Decodo dashboard. We have several options to choose from here, mainly whether we want to use residential or datacenter proxies.

Residential proxies are an excellent option to use with Axios, as they are built on real home devices that make your connections appear natural and human-like. Decodo offers residential proxies with a 99.68% success rate, <0.5s response time, and a massive pool of 115M+ IPs from over 195 locations worldwide, ensuring your activities remain untraceable and anonymous.

Another great option is datacenter proxies. They are low-cost, stable, and fast proxies built on remote computers that are perfect for tasks that require quick response times and reliable connections. With our datacenter proxies, you can be sure to have a 99.99% uptime, a <0.3s response time, unlimited connections and threads, and the ability to scale your infrastructure according to your needs.

For those who require exclusive, high-performance access, dedicated proxies are the ideal choice. These proxies are assigned to a single user, ensuring maximum speed, security, and reliability without sharing resources with others. Dedicated proxies are perfect for tasks like social media management, or accessing geo-restricted content where consistency and control over the IP address are crucial.

