Buy Dedicated Proxies

A dedicated proxy gives you exclusive use of an IP address only you can access, similar to having your own private internet connection. In contrast, a shared proxy means multiple users are accessing the same IP addresses from a common pool, which can lead to performance issues or the IP being blocked if other users misuse it.

The dedicated option provides better reliability and security since you have full control over how the IP is used, making it perfect for tasks that require maintaining a consistent online identity or handling sensitive data, though this exclusive access comes at a higher price than shared proxies.