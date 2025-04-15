Buy Dedicated Proxies

Enhance your online privacy and business operations with reliable connections and ethically-sourced IPs around the globe.

Explore top dedicated proxy locations

Discover dedicated proxies available in worldwide locations, guaranteeing optimal speed, security, and reliability for every use case.

United States

7.1M+ IPs

United Kingdom

1.7M+ IPs

Netherlands

400K+ IPs

德国

Germany

2.3M+ IPs

加拿大

Canada

540K+ IPs

France

France

1.8M+ IPs

Dedicated proxy servers for data collection

Leverage cutting-edge dedicated proxies and complete your web scraping projects without a single restriction.

Explore dedicated private proxy features

Dedicated proxies equip exclusive IPs, offering complete privacy and eliminating the risk of shared resource issues. Thanks to their advanced features, dedicated proxies allow you to easily access geo-restricted websites and effortlessly bypass IP bans.

Top-notch uptime

Complete your tasks without interruptions by equipping high-quality IPs that ensure fast speeds and 99.99% uptime.

Highest success rates

Bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions to access content without dealing with complex setups.

Top-notch compatibility

Integrate premium proxies into your workflows or pair our solutions with a range of third-party tools.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Achieve the highest security and speed with our proxies, backed by HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols.

195+ locations

Global coverage

Travel around the world without leaving your home with premium IPs available worldwide.

Unlimited threads & connections

Tackle multiple tasks from your agenda simultaneously without experiencing performance issues or interruptions.

How do dedicated proxies work?

Dedicated proxies give you your very own online gateway through a unique, exclusive IP. Instead of sharing an IP pool with others, you get full ownership of the IP. This means that no matter your task, a dedicated proxy will deliver exceptional performance without a single restriction.

Get dedicated proxies now!

Leverage exclusive IP access and performance tailored to your needs.

Discover dedicated proxy IP use cases

Need trustworthy coverage around the globe? Look no further – our dedicated proxies deliver fast and reliable connections, making them perfect for bandwidth-intensive tasks.

Web scraping

Web scraping

Get valuable real-time data from almost any target to power up your projects.

Price intelligence

Price intelligence

Track and monitor prices to stay ahead of your competition in ever-changing markets.

Multi-accounting

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts effortlessly.

AdTech

Identify and eliminate bot traffic from paid media campaigns and save your budget.

搜索引擎优化

SEO

Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor search engine rankings.

AI training

Gather diverse data to train AI models, including LLMs, SLMs, and GPTs.

What others are saying?

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is a dedicated proxy?

A dedicated proxy is a private proxy server exclusively assigned to a single user at a time, meaning no one else can access or use that specific IP address. Dedicated proxies typically offer better performance, reliability, and security than proxies from shared pools. You don't have to compete with other users for bandwidth or worry about others potentially misusing the IP address.

What is a dedicated proxy used for?

A dedicated proxy is a go-to choice for a range of use cases, including:

  • Scraping advanced targets
  • Managing multiple eCommerce and social media accounts
  • Market analysis
  • SEO tasks
  • AdTech
  • Browsing & entertainment

What is the difference between dedicated proxy vs. private proxy?

A dedicated proxy and a private proxy are the same thing! They’re both proxy servers assigned exclusively to a single user. The terms are often used interchangeably in the industry, though some providers may call them only dedicated or private. The key characteristic of both is that they provide exclusive access to an IP address, unlike shared proxies used by multiple users simultaneously.

What are semi-dedicated proxies?

Semi-dedicated proxies are a middle ground between shared and dedicated proxies, where the IP address is shared among a small number of users (typically 2-3) rather than being exclusive to one user or shared with many. This setup offers better performance than shared proxies and is more cost-effective than fully dedicated ones. They're often used by businesses or individuals who need reliable proxy performance but don't require the complete exclusivity of dedicated proxies.

Should I choose semi-dedicated or dedicated proxies?

Choosing between semi-dedicated and dedicated proxies depends on your specific needs and budget. Dedicated proxies are ideal if you need maximum security, consistent high speeds, and complete control over the IP address.

Semi-dedicated proxies are a good compromise if you have a tighter budget but still need reliable performance. They offer better speeds than shared proxies while being more affordable than dedicated ones. However, you'll need to accept sharing the IP with a few other users.

Which dedicated proxies work for Amazon?

We recommend using dedicated static residential (ISP) or dedicated datacenter proxies to bypass advanced anti-bot mechanisms while browsing Amazon listings or collecting publicly available data.


What are cheap dedicated proxies?

While cheaper dedicated proxies exist, it's important to understand that truly low-cost dedicated proxies often come with significant drawbacks like slow speeds, unreliable connections, or questionable security practices. However, if you're looking for cheap proxies, consider affordable dedicated datacenter proxies, as they are typically more budget-friendly than static residential proxies.

What is the difference between residential and dedicated proxies?

Residential proxies are IP addresses from real household devices, often shared with other users and tied to local networks. Dedicated proxies, however, may be sourced from various sources like data centers and give users their own private IP address.

What is a dedicated datacenter proxy?

A dedicated datacenter proxy is a proxy server located in a datacenter with a static IP address assigned exclusively to a single user. It acts as an intermediary between the user's device and the target they’re accessing.

What is the difference between a shared proxy and a dedicated proxy?

A dedicated proxy gives you exclusive use of an IP address only you can access, similar to having your own private internet connection. In contrast, a shared proxy means multiple users are accessing the same IP addresses from a common pool, which can lead to performance issues or the IP being blocked if other users misuse it.

The dedicated option provides better reliability and security since you have full control over how the IP is used, making it perfect for tasks that require maintaining a consistent online identity or handling sensitive data, though this exclusive access comes at a higher price than shared proxies.


Buy Dedicated IP Proxy Servers

Get secure and exclusive access to your targets with our dedicated IPs, guaranteeing high performance and reliability.

