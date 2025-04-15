Buy Dedicated Proxies
Dedicated proxy servers for data collection
Leverage cutting-edge dedicated proxies and complete your web scraping projects without a single restriction.
Explore dedicated private proxy features
Dedicated proxies equip exclusive IPs, offering complete privacy and eliminating the risk of shared resource issues. Thanks to their advanced features, dedicated proxies allow you to easily access geo-restricted websites and effortlessly bypass IP bans.
Top-notch uptime
Complete your tasks without interruptions by equipping high-quality IPs that ensure fast speeds and 99.99% uptime.
Highest success rates
Bypass CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions to access content without dealing with complex setups.
Top-notch compatibility
Integrate premium proxies into your workflows or pair our solutions with a range of third-party tools.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Achieve the highest security and speed with our proxies, backed by HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols.
Global coverage
Travel around the world without leaving your home with premium IPs available worldwide.
Unlimited threads & connections
Tackle multiple tasks from your agenda simultaneously without experiencing performance issues or interruptions.
How do dedicated proxies work?
Dedicated proxies give you your very own online gateway through a unique, exclusive IP. Instead of sharing an IP pool with others, you get full ownership of the IP. This means that no matter your task, a dedicated proxy will deliver exceptional performance without a single restriction.
Discover dedicated proxy IP use cases
Need trustworthy coverage around the globe? Look no further – our dedicated proxies deliver fast and reliable connections, making them perfect for bandwidth-intensive tasks.
Web scraping
Get valuable real-time data from almost any target to power up your projects.
Price intelligence
Track and monitor prices to stay ahead of your competition in ever-changing markets.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts effortlessly.
AdTech
Identify and eliminate bot traffic from paid media campaigns and save your budget.
SEO
Audit websites, track localized content, and monitor search engine rankings.
AI training
Gather diverse data to train AI models, including LLMs, SLMs, and GPTs.
Frequently asked questions
What is a dedicated proxy?
A dedicated proxy is a private proxy server exclusively assigned to a single user at a time, meaning no one else can access or use that specific IP address. Dedicated proxies typically offer better performance, reliability, and security than proxies from shared pools. You don't have to compete with other users for bandwidth or worry about others potentially misusing the IP address.
What is a dedicated proxy used for?
A dedicated proxy is a go-to choice for a range of use cases, including:
- Scraping advanced targets
- Managing multiple eCommerce and social media accounts
- Market analysis
- SEO tasks
- AdTech
- Browsing & entertainment
What is the difference between dedicated proxy vs. private proxy?
A dedicated proxy and a private proxy are the same thing! They’re both proxy servers assigned exclusively to a single user. The terms are often used interchangeably in the industry, though some providers may call them only dedicated or private. The key characteristic of both is that they provide exclusive access to an IP address, unlike shared proxies used by multiple users simultaneously.
What are semi-dedicated proxies?
Semi-dedicated proxies are a middle ground between shared and dedicated proxies, where the IP address is shared among a small number of users (typically 2-3) rather than being exclusive to one user or shared with many. This setup offers better performance than shared proxies and is more cost-effective than fully dedicated ones. They're often used by businesses or individuals who need reliable proxy performance but don't require the complete exclusivity of dedicated proxies.
Should I choose semi-dedicated or dedicated proxies?
Choosing between semi-dedicated and dedicated proxies depends on your specific needs and budget. Dedicated proxies are ideal if you need maximum security, consistent high speeds, and complete control over the IP address.
Semi-dedicated proxies are a good compromise if you have a tighter budget but still need reliable performance. They offer better speeds than shared proxies while being more affordable than dedicated ones. However, you'll need to accept sharing the IP with a few other users.
Which dedicated proxies work for Amazon?
We recommend using dedicated static residential (ISP) or dedicated datacenter proxies to bypass advanced anti-bot mechanisms while browsing Amazon listings or collecting publicly available data.
What are cheap dedicated proxies?
While cheaper dedicated proxies exist, it's important to understand that truly low-cost dedicated proxies often come with significant drawbacks like slow speeds, unreliable connections, or questionable security practices. However, if you're looking for cheap proxies, consider affordable dedicated datacenter proxies, as they are typically more budget-friendly than static residential proxies.
What is the difference between residential and dedicated proxies?
Residential proxies are IP addresses from real household devices, often shared with other users and tied to local networks. Dedicated proxies, however, may be sourced from various sources like data centers and give users their own private IP address.
What is a dedicated datacenter proxy?
A dedicated datacenter proxy is a proxy server located in a datacenter with a static IP address assigned exclusively to a single user. It acts as an intermediary between the user's device and the target they’re accessing.
What is the difference between a shared proxy and a dedicated proxy?
A dedicated proxy gives you exclusive use of an IP address only you can access, similar to having your own private internet connection. In contrast, a shared proxy means multiple users are accessing the same IP addresses from a common pool, which can lead to performance issues or the IP being blocked if other users misuse it.
The dedicated option provides better reliability and security since you have full control over how the IP is used, making it perfect for tasks that require maintaining a consistent online identity or handling sensitive data, though this exclusive access comes at a higher price than shared proxies.
