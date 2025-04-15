Sell data: if you’ve already scraped it, why not sell it? Try to sell the information you already have, and you’ll most likely find companies and providers looking for similar information. For example, if it’s an advertising agency, you might need to gather everything there is to know online about a specific product or collect as many email addresses as possible in a specific area for advertising purposes. If you have proof of success in an area, it will create a lot more client trust.

Sell research: selling data is one thing, but you might want to look into selling research instead. Academic institutions, libraries and academic journals are always after all sorts of data for research purposes, and this is where you could be of great use. If you have analytical skills, you can draw original insights from your data. This is even more valuable than the data you scrape!

Create bots: nowadays, people are willing to pay for anything that makes their lives easier, and bots are meant to do exactly that. These automation tools can do a boring manual job in a matter of seconds. Let’s say you’re targeting frequent travelers. Then you might want to create a bot that scrapes websites such as Booking.com or Airbnb, allowing people to get their ticket listings and price monitoring all in one go.