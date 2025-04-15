Proxies For Price Monitoring

Compare market prices easily with our high-quality 125M+ IP pool and scrapers and country-, state, and city-level targeting.

Start nowView pricing

14-day money-back option

Overcome the challenges of price monitoring

Let our solutions handle price aggregation problems with ease.

Market-intelligence.svg

Constant price changes

Keep track of price changes in real time to stay competitive and make informed decisions.

red.svg

Localized pricing

Access pricing information in 195+ locations to adjust your business strategy accordingly.

Data-collection.svg

Complex data extraction

Relax and let our solutions handle the data harvesting process efficiently.

price tag

High costs

Enjoy savings with flexible pricing, free trials, 14-day money-back option, and more.

backed-with.svg

Anti-bot systems

Say goodbye to hassles like CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and blocks instantly.

Web+scraping.svg

Adapting to layout changes

Explore our tools with built-in parsers to save time and costs on creating and maintaining custom ones.

Explore our solutions for price tracking

What is a proxy?

A middleman between your device and the internet, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, and target locations worldwide.

Residential proxies

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real household device IPs with certain physical locations.

Static residential proxies

Static residential proxies

from $2/IP

ISP IPs blending residential proxy authenticity with datacenter proxy stability.

Mobile proxies

Mobile proxies

from $4.5/GB

Real mobile device IPs connected to any mobile carrier.

Datacenter proxies

Datacenter proxies

from $0.026/IP

IPs coming from servers located in data centers.

Site Unblocker

Site Unblocker

from $1.6/1K req

Advanced proxy solution to effortlessly avoid CAPTCHAs and IP bans.

What is Scraping API?

A tool that lets you automate the process of extracting publicly accessible data from websites.

Green social media heart symbol icon

Social Media Scraping API

from $1.2/1K req

All-in-one tool for extracting structured data from social media platforms.

SERP Scraping API

SERP Scraping API

from $1.2/1K req

Full-stack solution for collecting data from major search engines.

eCommerce Scraping API

eCommerce Scraping API

from $0.1/1K req

Ready-to-use product for gathering data from major eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

Web Scraping API

Web Scraping API

from $0.1/1K req

All-inclusive tool for harvesting data from various websites, including JavaScript-heavy ones.

Explore flexible subscription plans for price monitoring

RESIDENTIAL PROXIES

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
DC PAY PER IP

100 IPs

$0.1

/IP

Total:$10 +VAT billed monthly

Get subscription
DEDICATED PROXIES

3 IPs

$2.5

/IP

Total:$7.5 +VAT billed monthly

Get subscription

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Enjoy the best price monitoring proxies

Find out what proxy type is the best for your personal use case and tasks.


Find out what people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews-small-icon.svg
hackernoon-small-icon.svg
techjury-small-icon.svg
techradarSmall.svg
yahoo-news-small-icon.svg
cybernews-small-icon.svg
hackernoon-small-icon.svg
techjury-small-icon.svg
techradarSmall.svg
yahoo-news-small-icon.svg

Read our blog

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some bright ideas for your next project.

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

Ad verification best practices
NEWS
DIGITAL MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 25, 2024

6 min read

Beautiful Soup Tutorial: Master Web Data Parsing with Python OG
PARSING

A Complete Guide to Web Data Parsing Using Beautiful Soup in Python

Zilvinas Tamulis

Nov 16, 2023

14 min read

Benefits of Completing ID Verification
NEWS

Benefits of Completing ID Verification

Dominykas Niaura

Aug 06, 2024

5 min read

curl://
CURL

How to Send a cURL GET Request

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 02, 2024

7 min read

EWDCI-1-.png
DATA COLLECTION
NEWS

Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) Publishes a Q&A with Decodo CEO Vytautas Savickas

Dominykas Niaura

Jun 19, 2024

2 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Read more

Frequently Asked Questions

What is price tracking?

Price tracking is the process of monitoring the prices of products or services from various sources. It helps businesses and consumers analyze trends, make informed decisions, and maintain competitiveness in the market.

Can I monitor prices on Amazon?

Yes! If you connect via proxy, you can monitor prices on all major e-commerce websites, including Amazon and eBay.

How do I determine prices with price intelligence?

Monitoring and cross-comparing prices in your particular business niche would be a good place to start. Keep in mind different locales and currencies, try to connect to local websites via a local proxy.

Why do you need a proxy for price monitoring?

If you do your market research or scrape pricing from a single IP address, it gets blocked. Overcome this issue by simply using residential proxies.

Buy Proxies for Price Monitoring

Take your business to the next level with easy-to-use, top-notch, and affordable infrastructure.

Start now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved