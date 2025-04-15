Fast Sneaker Proxies
Sneaker proxies
Rapid sneaker proxies with location targeting
Limited-edition sneakers sell out before you can blink. Bot automation still gives you a chance, but every millisecond of delay crushes your chances to order sneakers. So what can you do if you want to squeeze delay? Simple, you need to connect to sneaker sites from nearby servers.
With us, you can target shoe proxies in any location. Get the fastest response time in the industry: choose residential sneaker proxy IPs near your target’s servers and cook any release!
We've got dozens of useful content if you want to know more about buying and using sneaker proxies.
Cook multiple grails with residential proxies
Buying one pair of sneakers is great. But how about copping DOZENS? Usually, you would need to order a separate proxy for each purchase attempt.
Not with us. We provide unlimited threads and connections with all pricing plans. This means that you can set up your shoe bot with any number of connections for the same price. The more you try – the higher your chances to buy multiple pairs and have a great profit. Don’t limit yourself!
Residential sneaker proxies
Ever bought 10 datacenter proxies just to get them all blocked at once? This happens because all those IPs share a subnet. Nike and Adidas have no problem blocking those proxies. Residential proxies are what you need if you want to have a chance to cop anything! Even if your target manages to block a single IP, all of your other cart proxies are safe.
Just keep in mind that if you’re targeting sneaker copping at a large scale and need 100 GB per month or more, you need to contact our sales team for a bigger plan.
Add to cart quickly
Would you like to use residential proxies that have <0.5s response time and a 99.68% success rate? With us, you can be sure your bot will have the greatest chance to add sneakers to the cart and check out quickly!
Unblockable residential sneaker proxies
Each residential proxy uses an IP of a unique device. No site can ban our IP pool, because it does not share a sub-network. If you use datacenter proxies, all your proxies can get banned at once. Don’t risk it – use residentials.
Decodo Residential Proxies - Video
Yeezy proxy
Looking to cop those new Adidas? We have proxies near all major Adidas sites in the US, Europe, and the UK. Don’t limit your options – cop multiple releases in every continent!
Nike proxy
Air Jordan, Fear of God, and, of course, Air Max. Classics. And you can have them, too. Just set up your favorite Nike bot with our residential proxies and get some room to store your grails!
Supreme
Get the hottest releases from Supreme added to cart instantly. Start using our proxy network with unlimited connections and threads and buy a larger closet while you wait for the UPS man.
BAPE proxy
A Bathing Ape – Japan’s prized streetwear. If you’re a bapehead, use Japan-targeted residential IPS and cop the hottest BAPE for the best price. What are you waiting for?
Footsite proxies
Aching for some limited edition sneakers from FootLocker, Eastbay or Champ Sports? What if we told you you could cop anything from footsites in any continent? Yup, we offer EU, US, and CA proxies!
Shoe proxies
Buy your favorite brand with any bot or browser. Stop wasting your time right now!
24/7 sneaker proxy support
We value every customer. This is why we are here every day of the week, any hour of the day. Just tell us what you need, let us help you in any way we can, and share your success! Nothing better than seeing you cop those grails!
How to start using residential proxies
Start using residential proxies by buying a monthly subscription or get GBs on the go with Pay As You Go. With any payment option, you’ll be able to reach the whole residential proxy pool of over 55M IPs!
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
Frequently Asked Questions About Sneaker Proxies
Can I select proxies from a specific location?
Yes, once you register, you will be able to choose proxies only from a certain city or country without any additional payment. We actually recommend using proxies in the same area where your target sneaker site is hosted. This makes your connection faster and more reliable during a drop.
How can I pay for proxies?
We accept all major credit cards, PayPal, and crypto payments for residential sneaker proxies.
What bots are compatible with proxies?
All sneaker bots that can use standard proxies are compatible with our network. We have a great FAQ section where you can view proxy settings for sneaker bots.
How to track my proxy usage?
Yes you can. Once you have a subscription plan in the dashboard, go to the Subusers tab and create a subuser. You will be able to set limits, dedicate traffic for different tasks, locations, etc. for every subuser.
Which subscription plan to choose for large-scale sneaker copping?
If you’re targeting sneaker copping at a large scale and need 100 GB per month or more, feel free to contact our sales team for a bigger plan.