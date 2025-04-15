Best Bright Data Alternatives in 2025

Bright Data stands out as one of the top proxy and web scraper providers. However, despite the platform’s pros, such as quality and reliability, its cons, like affordability or policies, may be a major drawback for some users.

The good news is that Bright Data isn’t the sole option available in the market. If you're looking for a provider that better suits your needs, we suggest exploring various options and finding the perfect solution for you.

Bright Data alternatives: Smartproxy, SOAX, IPRoyal, NetNut

Decodo

Since 2018, Decodo has been the go-to proxy and web data-gathering solutions provider. The company’s vision is to be a trusted sidekick for all businesses seeking to become data-driven by unlocking the power of public web data. It aims to help customers capitalize on the web data’s potential by providing powerful yet easy-to-use scraping infrastructure. In addition, its service offers a top-tier infrastructure with no price tag and a complicated setup.

Services

Offering

Proxies

Scrapers

  • Social Media Scraping API
  • SERP Scraping API
  • eCommerce Scraping API
  • Web Scraping API

Additional tools

  • X Browser
  • Chrome Proxy Extension
  • Firefox Add-on
  • Proxy Checker

Trial options

  • 3-day free trial for residential proxies
  • 7-day free trial for scrapers

or

  • 14-day money-back

Support

  • 24/7 support via live chat, email, Discord
  • Comprehensive documentation
  • Quick start guide

IPRoyal

IPRoyal, founded in 2020, states to be dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction and delivering top-notch products, as these elements constitute the cornerstone of its business. It believes in “unrestricted access to online information for all – businesses, data scientists, developers, marketers, and others who can benefit from it”.

Services

Offering

Proxies

  • Residential proxies
  • Sneaker proxies
  • Private proxies
  • Static residential proxies
  • Datacenter proxies
  • Mobile proxies

Scrapers

X

Additional tools

  • Google Chrome Proxy Extension
  • Firefox Proxy Extension
  • Proxy Tester

Trial options

  • 24-hour refund for some products

Support

  • 24/7 support via chat, email, and Discord
  • Quick-start guide

ScraperAPI

Founded in 2018, ScraperAPI focuses on simplifying large-scale data extraction by combining powerful proxy management with a user-friendly web scraping API. It aims to remove the complexities of rotating IPs, handling CAPTCHAs, and managing blocked requests, so data-driven businesses can concentrate on extracting valuable insights, even from advanced targets, like Amazon.


The platform underscores seamless integration for web scraping tasks and offers comprehensive features, so both new and seasoned developers can effortlessly manage complex scraping projects.

Services

Offering

Proxies

  • Built-in proxy rotation
  • Smart proxy and header rotation
  • Premium residential proxies
  • Mobile Proxies
  • Automatic IP switching to prevent bans
  • Async Scraper

Scrapers

  • Structured Data Endpoints (Google, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Redfin, etc.)
  • Full-page scraping API for any website

Additional tools

  • DataPipeline for low-code scheduling and automation
  • Webhook integration for real-time data delivery

Trial options

  • 7-day free trial with 5,000 API credits

Support

  • 24/7 expert customer support
  • dedicated Slack channel

SOAX

Established in 2019, SOAX envisions “a future where a few clicks unlock previously inaccessible data and insights, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions and drive growth”. It states to strive to build a customer-obsessed product company that empowers businesses with unparalleled access to web data and insights most efficiently and securely.

Services

Offering

Proxies

  • Residential proxies
  • Mobile proxies
  • US ISP proxies
  • Datacenter proxies
  • Web Unblocker

Scrapers

  • SERP API
  • eCommerce API
  • Social media API
  • AI scraper

Additional tools

X

Trial options

  • 3-day trial for $1.99

Support

  • 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone, or Telegram
  • Help center

NetNut

Founded in 2017, NetNut states to be dedicated to generating real value through real-world actions. The company prioritizes responsible data collection and adheres compliance with all legal requirements; it aims to “ensure the highest level of security for its networks by thoroughly vetting their peers, partners, and customers”.

Services

Offering

Proxies

  • Rotating Residential Proxies
  • Static Residential Proxies
  • Mobile Proxies
  • Datacenter Proxies

Scrapers

  • Website Unblocker
  • SERP Scraper API

Additional tools

X

Trial options

  • 7-day trial for businesses

Support

  • 24/7 support via email
  • Live chat on working hours

Now, let’s compare those providers residential proxy performance and features to Bright Data:

Bright Data

Decodo

ScraperAPI

IPRoyal

SOAX

NetNut

Success rate

99.17%

99.43%

99.35%

89.56%

99.03%

93.52%

Speed

1.02s

0.57s

1.03s

3.73s

1.05s

2.13s

Locations

195 countries

195+ locations

150+

150+ locations

150+ locations

150+ locations

Pay As You Go option

$10.5/GB

$7/GB

X

$7/GB

X

X

Try for free

The information provided here is valid as of 13-02-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2023.


Conclusion

The landscape of proxy and scraping tool providers continues to evolve, bringing forth viable alternatives to Bright Data. To learn more, take a look at our guide to the best datacenter proxy services. We've also covered the top mobile proxy providers and listed the 10 best proxy services. Now is the perfect time to explore the market!

Frequently asked questions

What are the Bright Data alternatives?

Decodo, IPRoyal, SOAX, and NetNut are the best Bright Data alternatives. They all offer different pricing, IP pool sizes, proxy types, proxy features, free tools, etc.

Why would I need an alternative to Bright Data?

An alternative proxy provider to Bright Data may better suit your use case, budget, and goals.

Are there any free alternatives to Bright Data?

While free proxy alternatives exist, we don’t recommend them due to potential security hazards, such as malware insertion, questionable anonymity, data tracking and selling, and other associated risks.

How do Bright Data alternatives handle proxy services?

All our mentioned providers operate proxy services ethically and securely by having transparent privacy policies, data security measures, regular audits, and user authentication.

