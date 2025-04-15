Best Bright Data Alternatives in 2025
Bright Data stands out as one of the top proxy and web scraper providers. However, despite the platform’s pros, such as quality and reliability, its cons, like affordability or policies, may be a major drawback for some users.
The good news is that Bright Data isn’t the sole option available in the market. If you're looking for a provider that better suits your needs, we suggest exploring various options and finding the perfect solution for you.
Decodo
Since 2018, Decodo has been the go-to proxy and web data-gathering solutions provider. The company’s vision is to be a trusted sidekick for all businesses seeking to become data-driven by unlocking the power of public web data. It aims to help customers capitalize on the web data’s potential by providing powerful yet easy-to-use scraping infrastructure. In addition, its service offers a top-tier infrastructure with no price tag and a complicated setup.
Services
Offering
Scrapers
- Social Media Scraping API
- SERP Scraping API
- eCommerce Scraping API
- Web Scraping API
Additional tools
- X Browser
- Chrome Proxy Extension
- Firefox Add-on
- Proxy Checker
Trial options
- 3-day free trial for residential proxies
- 7-day free trial for scrapers
or
- 14-day money-back
Support
- 24/7 support via live chat, email, Discord
- Comprehensive documentation
- Quick start guide
IPRoyal
IPRoyal, founded in 2020, states to be dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction and delivering top-notch products, as these elements constitute the cornerstone of its business. It believes in “unrestricted access to online information for all – businesses, data scientists, developers, marketers, and others who can benefit from it”.
Services
Offering
Proxies
- Residential proxies
- Sneaker proxies
- Private proxies
- Static residential proxies
- Datacenter proxies
- Mobile proxies
Scrapers
X
Additional tools
- Google Chrome Proxy Extension
- Firefox Proxy Extension
- Proxy Tester
Trial options
- 24-hour refund for some products
Support
- 24/7 support via chat, email, and Discord
- Quick-start guide
ScraperAPI
Founded in 2018, ScraperAPI focuses on simplifying large-scale data extraction by combining powerful proxy management with a user-friendly web scraping API. It aims to remove the complexities of rotating IPs, handling CAPTCHAs, and managing blocked requests, so data-driven businesses can concentrate on extracting valuable insights, even from advanced targets, like Amazon.
The platform underscores seamless integration for web scraping tasks and offers comprehensive features, so both new and seasoned developers can effortlessly manage complex scraping projects.
Services
Offering
Proxies
- Built-in proxy rotation
- Smart proxy and header rotation
- Premium residential proxies
- Mobile Proxies
- Automatic IP switching to prevent bans
- Async Scraper
Scrapers
- Structured Data Endpoints (Google, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Redfin, etc.)
- Full-page scraping API for any website
Additional tools
- DataPipeline for low-code scheduling and automation
- Webhook integration for real-time data delivery
Trial options
- 7-day free trial with 5,000 API credits
Support
- 24/7 expert customer support
- dedicated Slack channel
SOAX
Established in 2019, SOAX envisions “a future where a few clicks unlock previously inaccessible data and insights, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions and drive growth”. It states to strive to build a customer-obsessed product company that empowers businesses with unparalleled access to web data and insights most efficiently and securely.
Services
Offering
Proxies
- Residential proxies
- Mobile proxies
- US ISP proxies
- Datacenter proxies
- Web Unblocker
Scrapers
- SERP API
- eCommerce API
- Social media API
- AI scraper
Additional tools
X
Trial options
- 3-day trial for $1.99
Support
- 24/7 support via live chat, email, phone, or Telegram
- Help center
NetNut
Founded in 2017, NetNut states to be dedicated to generating real value through real-world actions. The company prioritizes responsible data collection and adheres compliance with all legal requirements; it aims to “ensure the highest level of security for its networks by thoroughly vetting their peers, partners, and customers”.
Services
Offering
Proxies
- Rotating Residential Proxies
- Static Residential Proxies
- Mobile Proxies
- Datacenter Proxies
Scrapers
- Website Unblocker
- SERP Scraper API
Additional tools
X
Trial options
- 7-day trial for businesses
Support
- 24/7 support via email
- Live chat on working hours
Now, let’s compare those providers residential proxy performance and features to Bright Data:
Bright Data
Decodo
ScraperAPI
IPRoyal
SOAX
NetNut
Success rate
99.17%
99.43%
99.35%
89.56%
99.03%
93.52%
Speed
1.02s
0.57s
1.03s
3.73s
1.05s
2.13s
Locations
195 countries
195+ locations
150+
150+ locations
150+ locations
150+ locations
Pay As You Go option
$10.5/GB
$7/GB
X
$7/GB
X
X
The information provided here is valid as of 13-02-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2023.
Conclusion
Frequently asked questions
What are the Bright Data alternatives?
Decodo, IPRoyal, SOAX, and NetNut are the best Bright Data alternatives. They all offer different pricing, IP pool sizes, proxy types, proxy features, free tools, etc.
Why would I need an alternative to Bright Data?
An alternative proxy provider to Bright Data may better suit your use case, budget, and goals.
Are there any free alternatives to Bright Data?
While free proxy alternatives exist, we don’t recommend them due to potential security hazards, such as malware insertion, questionable anonymity, data tracking and selling, and other associated risks.
How do Bright Data alternatives handle proxy services?
All our mentioned providers operate proxy services ethically and securely by having transparent privacy policies, data security measures, regular audits, and user authentication.