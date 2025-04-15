As you can see, the Python interpreter sees the error at the beginning of line 7. The tricky thing here is that this traceback, in fact, translates to a missing comma at the end of line 6. Confused? At first, we were too, but there’s a logical explanation for this.

What is particularly important is that the Python interpreter only points to the place where it first indicated a problem. So if you get a SyntaxError traceback where the code that the traceback is pointing to looks fine, move backwards through the code until you see what’s wrong.

In the example above, there’s clearly no problem with a missing comma in line 7 as it already has one at the end. Put simply, once the interpreter comes to something that doesn’t make sense, it can only direct you to the first thing it found that it couldn’t understand, which is the line before the one indicated by a caret.

Besides, very rarely do we start a code line with a comma. So in cases like this, the caret points not to the actual line with a problem but to the line just before it.

Misspelling keywords

Python keywords are reserved words with a specific meaning. They have a fixed purpose and are always available, so you don’t need to import them into your code. True, false, none, and, for, while, if, not, pass, except – these are just a few examples of very common keywords in Python.

How do those keywords work? For the sake of clarity, let’s take a code example that we’ve already discussed: