How to Use Google Trends for SEO

You can use this information to target specific regions with Google Ads instead of wasting your budget targeting the entire Australia. Or, you can produce content specifically targeted at people that live in that city.

Also, bear in mind that nearly all SEO gurus use the same keywords shown on Google Trends. Local searches allow you to be creative, brainstorm long-tail phrases and stand out from the competition. To get even more accurate results in the local keyword searches, you can employ our powerful proxies that allow you to hop between 195+ locations!

4. Identify seasonal trends

A good marketing specialist always plans their content. Often, it includes considering the upcoming season and the type of relevant content. As you probably know, the season highly influences search query volumes. By monitoring seasonal trends, you can tailor your content according to the time of the year.

It’s crucial to plan your content in advance if your business is season-dependent. For example, you’re selling air coolers in a country where it gets cold in the winter. By analyzing relevant historical search trends, you can predict the peaks and troughs and use this information to create content to overlap with the rise in demand.

For example, to get ready for the Christmas season, you should start preparing 2-3 months prior. With enough time on your hand, you can even create awesome graphics that are relevant to your content by using the different brush packs for procreate.

5. Generate new topics for videos or articles

Although Google owns Youtube, it doesn’t mean that trending searches are the same across both platforms. Hence, generating content topics exclusively for YouTube would be a smart idea.

Say you want to post a video tutorial on how to use your software. You need to figure out what queries people look for around that topic. With Google Trends, you can detect top or rising video topics and optimize your video title or description to align with what people are searching for.

If you type in a query into the Google Trends search, by default, you’ll get web results. To switch the search type, click the arrow next to the web search – now, you’ll be able to choose the Youtube search in the menu.

You can also use Google Trends to generate topics for your blog in advance and fill out your content calendar. Navigate to the bottom-left of the page and locate the Related topics section. Here, you’ll find relevant topics similar to your search query.

6. Discover “breakout” keywords

Google Trends sometimes marks it as a “breakout” keyword representing an interest in a rising search query. Check the example below: