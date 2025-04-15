What’s new with us

Previously, Decodo offered SOCKS5 only for dedicated datacenter proxies. But now, we’ve integrated both HTTPS and SOCKS5 into our residential and mobile proxies, giving you the power to unleash your full potential. And you best believe that HTTPS and SOCKS5 are known for their exceptional performance and versatility!

HTTPS – unparalleled security

Choose HTTPS for your proxies if you prioritize secure and encrypted communication. This protocol provides strong end-to-end encryption to ensure that the data exchanged between a client and a server is securely encrypted and protected from interception. By using an HTTPS proxy, you can rest assured that your login credentials, financial data, and other personal information remain hidden from unauthorized access.

SOCKS5 – quick & private

If you need fast proxy speeds, anonymity, and flexibility, go with SOCKS5 proxies. Since it involves a lower level of encryption, it operates at a faster response time. SOCKS5 supports various tunneling protocols, such as UDP and IPv6, allowing traffic to be routed through multiple proxy servers and geo-locations for impenetrable anonymity. SOCKS5 is incredibly adaptable to various protocols, so it works seamlessly with a wide range of applications and systems.