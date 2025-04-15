Types of residential proxies

Unlike their datacenter counterparts, residential proxies mimic genuine user behavior, making them invaluable for tasks requiring high anonymity, like web scraping, AdTech, or accessing geo-restricted content. However, not all residential proxies are created equal – their functionality often depends on specific use cases and technical configurations. If you're looking to scale your operations, you can buy proxy servers tailored to your needs. Let’s explore different residential proxies types you can find when shopping around:

Mobile residential proxies

Mobile residential proxies utilize IPs assigned by cellular networks, excellent for tasks that require emulating mobile device behavior.

This type of residential proxy is useful for app testing, location-specific data collection, and accessing mobile-only content. For example, businesses in the travel and hospitality industry might use mobile proxies to gather flight or hotel data from mobile-exclusive platforms.

Mobile proxies are also valuable for AdTech tasks, helping to ensure that ads are displayed correctly on various mobile devices and operating systems.

Static residential (ISP) proxies

Static residential proxies, a.k.a. ISP proxies, assign a fixed residential IP address, making them perfect for long-term tasks that require consistency.

This proxy type is ideal for managing multiple accounts, monitoring price changes on eCommerce platforms like Amazon, or maintaining a stable connection when accessing websites with advanced anti-bot mechanisms.

Rotating residential proxies

Rotating residential proxies automatically switch IPs with each request or at predefined intervals, which is perfect for large-scale web scraping projects. This rotation helps avoid detection by websites with anti-bot measures, such as CAPTCHAs.

Rotating proxies are commonly used for web scraping and accessing geo-restricted targets. However, this residential proxy type only defines a rotation feature. Depending on the provider, you should have control over your residential proxy session type and choose whether to keep the same IP for a predefined period or rotate it with every request.

Dedicated residential proxies

Dedicated residential proxies provide exclusive access to a single residential IP address, offering complete control and consistency for sensitive tasks.

Dedicated proxies are ideal for scenarios where a consistent IP is crucial, such as managing high-value accounts, conducting ad verification, or collecting data from websites with sophisticated anti-proxy mechanisms.

Shared residential proxies

Shared residential proxies allow multiple users to access the same pool of IPs, making them a cost-effective solution for low-risk projects.

These shared residential proxies are suited for tasks like SEO monitoring or simple browsing, where high anonymity or exclusive IP access is not a priority. Shared proxies are often used by small businesses and entrepreneurs who need a budget-friendly option for web data collection.