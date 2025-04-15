Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.
With deep expertize in the proxy and data industries, Kipras helps businesses unlock competitive insights through smart data solutions. Outside work, he’s a basketball fan and drummer in a local band.
Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.