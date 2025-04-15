Bhutan Proxies

Boost your online project with our Bhutanese proxies. Our 50+ million ethically-sourced IPs, <0.6 secs average proxy speed, and full anonymity guarantee to take your project to the next level.

What makes Decodo stand out?

We take your privacy seriously. Our Bhutan proxies are GDPR-compliant and come from partners who conduct ethical business practices. Every IP address we offer is legitimate and obtained with explicit consent.

Our user-friendly dashboard allows you to track traffic, requests, and top targets. Activating Bhutan IPs is a breeze with just a few clicks using our Chrome or Firefox extensions.

You can take on the world with Decodo IPs! Choose from over 195 locations to connect to any city, US state, or country you want.

Stuck and need assistance? Our tech support is available 24/7 via LiveChat. Just drop us a message, and we'll guide you through the entire proxying process.

Discover the ideal Bhutan proxy type for your needs

Proxy type

Residential

Mobile

Best for:

  • Multiple accounts management
  • Market intelligence
  • Price comparison
  • Multiple social media accounts management
  • Ads verification & management
  • App testing

Access:

  • 195+ locations
  • City-level targeting
  • <0.5s response time
  • 99.68% success rate
  • Pay As You Go option
  • 3G/4G/5G proxies
  • 160+ locations
  • OS filtering
  • 700+ mobile carriers
  • ASN and country-level targeting

Start from $4.5/GB

Why free proxies can do more harm than good

Inefficient free proxies

Beware of the allure of free proxies! Although they might appear to be a great deal, they come with a host of disadvantages that can spoil your proxying experience:


- Free proxies are infamous for gathering user data and injecting malware.

- They're slow and easily identifiable by targeted websites.


Don't jeopardize your security and squander your time on free proxies. Opt for Decodo and experience safe HTTP(S) connections with a 99.99% uptime!

How it works:

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's experts

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Ready to go with bigger proxy plans?

Fill out our form, and we’ll help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

A proxy acts as a mediator between your computer and the internet. It receives and examines your requests before forwarding them to the website or online resource you want to access. By doing so, it shields your IP address from the website you're visiting and switches your IP to one from the proxy server's pool to keep your online activities private. Proxies are a useful tool for bypassing geo-restrictions and automating online activities.

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies are a type of IP address assigned by your Internet Service Provider (ISP) that uses actual devices, like computers or phones, to connect to the internet. Unlike datacenter proxies that use IP addresses from data centers, residential proxies appear as if they belong to real users, making them a more dependable and credible option. They're commonly used for various purposes, such as web scraping, ad verification, and accessing restricted content based on geography.

What is a mobile proxy?

A mobile proxy is a kind of residential proxy that utilizes the network of a mobile carrier to provide you with an IP address. Instead of a traditional computer, it routes your internet traffic through a mobile device, making it more difficult to be detected by websites and online services. Mobile proxies are preferred for tasks such as web scraping, managing social media accounts, and verifying ads because they are highly reliable and trustworthy.

