Proxy Extension for Chrome

Level up your browsing experience with a proxy server extension by Decodo. Experience seamless connectivity and enhance your online security with just a click.

Effortless proxy management

Browse securely with Decodo's free Chrome extension. Change your IP address instantly and switch between multiple proxies and locations with just one click. Using a simple interface, prevent website tracking and avoid IP blocks.

User-friendly interface

All proxy providers supported

Enhanced security

How to set up Decodo’s Chrome Proxy Extension?

Download Chrome Proxy Extension

1. Visit the Chrome Web Store.

2. Click Add to Chrome.Click Add extension.

3. Pin the extension to your browser toolbar.

4. Accept the license agreement.


Add proxies manually

6. Click the extension icon.

7. Choose Add proxy manually.

8. Fill in the proxy details:

  • Proxy address/domain;
  • Port number;
  • Authentication method;
  • Proxy protocol.

9. Save your proxy configuration as a profile.


Activating your proxy

10. Toggle the switch to turn on proxies

11. Check whether you’re connected.


Enjoy the benefits of Chrome Proxy Extension

Take control of your browsing with Decodo's Chrome Proxy Extension. Start right away and enhance your online experience.

Newbie-friendly solution

Get proxies, download a free tool, and manage your proxy settings within your browser effortlessly. Say goodbye to manually adjusting proxy settings in your OS.

Top-notch compatibility

Integrate the extension with any proxy provider to enjoy seamless switching between multiple proxies.

Enhanced ecosystem

Enjoy reliable Decodo infrastructure and leverage our proxies straight in your Chrome browser.

Free of charge

Level up your toolstack with a range of time-saving free additional tools, including Chrome Browser Extension.

24/7 tech support

Reach out to our support team via LiveChat and get all your questions answered fast.

Extensive documentation

Explore our documentation, packed with easy setup and integration guides, and advanced scraping tutorials.

Why use Decodo Chrome Proxy Extension?

Manage your proxies easily and break free from CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or IP bans.

eCommerce intelligence

Monitor market trends and compare pricing and consumer behavior across various platforms while staying anonymous.

Web browsing

Equip our extension with precise geo-targeting and travel around the internet without a single hassle.

Multi-accounting

Create and manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts effortlessly.

Get a reliable proxy server manager for free

A range of features, designed to make your browsing experience even better.

One-click IP rotation & connection

Any location restriction bypass

Simple proxy management

Customizable session length

Switching between multiple proxies

Compatible with any proxy provider

How does Chrome Proxy Extension work?

Frequently asked questions

What is Decodo's Chrome browser extension?

Chrome Proxy Extension is a native built-in tool designed for Google Chrome to help you manage all your proxies easily

What is the best proxy extension for Chrome?

If you currently have an active Decodo proxy plan, we recommend trying a free Decodo proxy management solution. It's designed for the Chrome browser and works for all use cases like AdTech, browsing, scraping, and multi-accounting.

What types of proxies does Google Chrome extension work with?

The types of proxies supported by a proxy extension vary by the provider. Decodo's extension works with all proxy types: residential proxies, datacenter proxies, ISP proxies, and mobile proxies.

Does the Decodo's proxy Chrome extension have a toolbar?

No, you can get a simple extension button instead of a proxy toolbar.

Will I need a proxy changer on Chrome to stay anonymous?

No, because we've got you covered. With our free proxy extension, you get rotating proxy sessions. It means that you have to select a rotating session, and your IP address will be switched for every connection.

How long does it take the Decodo's extension to change proxy servers?

If you use rotating sessions, proxies change instantly on Chrome. If you use a sticky session, your IP will stay assigned to you for up to 10 minutes.

Do I get instant proxy access with Decodo's Chrome add-on?

Yes, you bring all the essential proxy features into your browser in seconds with the Chrome Proxy Extension.

How to set up a proxy in the Google Chrome browser via proxy settings?

If you want to set up a proxy server, we've got a step-by-step guide ready for you. If you have questions or need help with any proxy type, contact our 24/7 support.

Easy Proxy Management with Proxy Extension

Enhance your browsing experience by switching and managing multiple proxy profiles effortlessly.

