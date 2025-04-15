3-day free trial

Test our proxies with a 3-day free trial. Go to the Decodo dashboard, select a proxy plan, and opt for the trial version if you’re a new user. Enjoy 100 MB for 3 days, and after the trial period ends, your chosen plan will activate automatically. You can cancel anytime before then. Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply with a 3-day free trial.

7-day free trial

Try one of our scraping APIs for 7 days. Take Web Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, Social Media Scraping API, or eCommerce Scraping API for a test drive!

Signing up on behalf of a company?

Contact our Sales team at [email protected] if you are signing up on behalf of a company, as you may be eligible for a free trial. Please make sure that you will be able to complete the data about your company’s registration and ownership.

Money-back option

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy our proxies or scraping tools and get a refund within 14 days if you’re not satisfied (terms apply).



Please note that a 14-day money-back option doesn’t apply with a free trial.

