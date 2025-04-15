Free Proxy Tools and Apps

Collect web data from even the most advanced websites by leveraging advanced proxy solutions and easy-to-integrate tools.

X Browser

Manage multiple profiles with just a few clicks. Get unique fingerprints, use different browser profiles, and custom start pages.

Chrome Browser Extension

Experience advanced extension for your browser with one-click IP rotation, customizable session length, and the ability to switch between proxies.

Firefox Browser Add-on

Overcome restrictions, connect to any target with a one-click proxy setup, and manage multiple browser profiles easier.

Proxy Checker

Verify your proxy list in bulk, filter out spammy or blacklisted proxies, and ensure they don't compromise your online activities.

How can proxy tools help your business?

Improve your efficiency and complete your day-to-day tasks easier.

SEO marketing

Research competitors, track SERP, access localized content, and expand your brand’s organic presence across all major search engines.

Web scraping

Collect real-time data without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans and generate valuable insights that help you scale your business.

AdTech

Utilize targeted advertising, detect bot traffic to prevent fraud, save your marketing budget, and test affiliate marketing links using a 125M+ IP pool.

Multiple account management

Set up individual accounts for each of your brands, separate your personal and professional profiles, and run automation tools without any restrictions.

Locations around the globe

Unlock yourself from geo-restrictions by utilizing our extensive proxy pool. Access IPs from America, Europe, Africa, Australia, or Asia with a click.

United States

United States

7.1M+ IPs

Germany

Germany

2.3M+ IPs

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

1.7M + IPs

India

India

9.4M+ IPs

Canada

Canada

540K+ IPs

Japan

Japan

104K+ IPs

Decodo Blog

Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

Ad verification best practices
NEWS
DIGITAL MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 25, 2024

6 min read

How to scrape GitHub
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

curl://
CURL

How to Send a cURL GET Request

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 02, 2024

7 min read

Node-unblocker-hero
UNBLOCK

Node Unblocker: A Comprehensive Guide

Zilvinas Tamulis

Apr 26, 2024

8 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy server?

A proxy server is an intermediary between a user's device and the internet. By plugging in a proxy server, users can mask their original IP address, access geo-restricted content, and avoid CAPTCHAs or IP bans when collecting publicly available data or completing other traffic-intensive tasks.

What is multiple account management?

Multi-accounting allows users to create and manage different profiles on various platforms, helping to separate personal and professional accounts.

What is an antidetect browser?

Antidetect browsers hide users' digital fingerprints, making it hard for websites to track their personal information, including cookies. They're often used for privacy, security, or to bypass various restrictions.

Can I use Decodo Chrome Browser Extension or Firefox Browser Add-on with proxies from any provider?

Yes! Both of our tools are open to use with any provider’s proxies.

Is Decodo Proxy Checker compatible with any provider proxies?

Yes, you can bulk-test other providers’ proxies with Decodo Proxy Checker.

