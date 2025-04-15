Free Proxy Tools and Apps

According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.

In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices