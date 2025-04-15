Best Google Maps Scrapers 2025: Comparison & Reviews

Why scrape Google Maps?

Businesses turn to Google Maps scraping for a range of use cases:

Lead generation : gather business names, phone numbers, and emails to fuel outreach campaigns.

: gather business names, phone numbers, and emails to fuel outreach campaigns. Local SEO research : track competitors’ ratings, opening hours, and customer reviews to optimize search rankings.

: track competitors’ ratings, opening hours, and customer reviews to optimize search rankings. Business data enrichment : augment CRMs with geolocation data, website URLs, and service offerings.

: augment CRMs with geolocation data, website URLs, and service offerings. Market analysis: map the density of businesses in a region to inform expansion decisions.

Accurate location data is necessary for building targeted lists and pushing data-driven decisions.

Key features to look for in a Google Maps scraper

Before evaluating specific tools, it’s important to understand the core features that every Google Maps scraper must deliver, ensuring your extraction tasks run smoothly and provide the required dataset:

Data coverage : must extract business name, address, phone, website, reviews, ratings, hours, and coordinates.

: must extract business name, address, phone, website, reviews, ratings, hours, and coordinates. Speed and reliability : high throughput with minimal failed requests or timeouts.

: high throughput with minimal failed requests or timeouts. Anti-bot handling : CAPTCHA solving, dynamic fingerprinting, IP rotation.

: CAPTCHA solving, dynamic fingerprinting, IP rotation. Proxy support : automated residential and datacenter proxy pools with geo-targeting.

: automated residential and datacenter proxy pools with geo-targeting. Pricing and scalability : flexible plans - free trials, pay-as-you-go, or subscription tiers.

: flexible plans - free trials, pay-as-you-go, or subscription tiers. Integration ease: RESTful API access, SDKs or code samples, export to JSON/CSV/Excel.

Common challenges when scraping Google Maps

While Google Maps provides a lot of location and business data, automated extraction faces numerous technical limitations that can derail scraping efforts.

IP blocking and bans : frequent requests can trigger Google’s anti-scraping defenses.

: frequent requests can trigger Google’s anti-scraping defenses. Dynamic HTML changes : Google alters its markup structure, which often breaks parsers.

: Google alters its markup structure, which often breaks parsers. CAPTCHA interruptions : CAPTCHAs must be solved or bypassed without manual intervention.

: CAPTCHAs must be solved or bypassed without manual intervention. Rate-limiting and throttling: need to balance speed with realistic crawl intervals.

Legal and ethical considerations

Scraping Google Maps raises legal and ethical questions surrounding compliance with Google’s Terms of Service and responsible data collection practices. Violating ToS can lead to account suspension.

Ethical scraping emphasizes respect for robots.txt directives, minimizing server load, and avoiding personal or sensitive data. Compliant scraping focuses on harvesting publicly available business information for legitimate uses without infringing on user privacy or intellectual property rights.

We recommend consulting with a legal professional about your use case and follow the best practices when scraping publicly available data.

Best Google Maps scraper services

Below, we rank the top 10 tools based on these features:

Speed and data completeness

Anti-bot handling

Pricing and scalability

Usability and integration

#1. Decodo