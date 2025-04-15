How to scrape Google Maps with Python and proxies

One way to retrieve Google Maps data is via the official API, but this method has several downsides. Its limitations include data access restrictions, query limits, and potential costs associated with high-volume usage. Therefore, we suggest exploring an alternative scraping technique for more customizability.

In this guide, we’ll use the Selenium web automation tool together with the Selenium Wire library for extended functionalities, including proxy support, Webdriver Manager to automatically manage the browser drivers, and Beautiful Soup for parsing HTML data. Our example target will be Google Maps results for establishments in London that serve the great Middle Eastern dish – falafel.

Preparing your coding environment

Make sure you have a coding setup that allows you to write and run scripts. This could be through a platform like Jupyter Notebook, an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) such as Visual Studio Code, or a basic text editor paired with a command-line tool.

You’ll need to have installed Python on your system and use the following command on Command Prompt (Windows) or Terminal (macOS, Linux) to install all the necessary libraries for the script we’ll be using to scrape Google Maps (use pip3 if you’re on macOS):

