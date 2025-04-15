Google Maps Scraper API
Access real-time business and location data from Google Maps with our all-in-one Google Maps scraper API. Leave CAPTCHAs or IP blocks behind and get ready-to-use real-time data at scale.
This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
Be ahead of the Google Maps scraping game
Extract data from Google Maps
SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Business names and categories
- Addresses and postal codes
- Phone numbers and websites
- Ratings and review counts
- Opening hours
What is a Google Maps scraper?
Google Maps scraper is a handy tool that extracts business and location data directly from Google Maps.
With our Google Maps scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered, and you'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
Built-in scraper and parser
JavaScript rendering
Easy API integration
195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape Google Maps with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Google Maps scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_maps","query": "restaurants in barcelona","page_from": "1","num_pages": "10","headless": "html","google_results_language": "en"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Google Maps scraper API is full of awesomeness
Collect data from Google Maps with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Flexible output options
Get results in HTML and make data-backed decisions faster.
100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved data from your Google Maps queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose when you need the data with scheduled and real-time data retrieval.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Avoid detection, CAPTCHAs, and IP bans with built-in browser fingerprints.
Easy integration
Connect our API to your workflows with quick start guides and ready-to-use code samples.
Proxy integration
Scrape without restrictions with 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies under the hood.
API Playground
Send test requests instantly through our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.
Free trial
Explore our advanced scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right Google Maps scraping solution for you
Explore our Google Maps scraper API and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.
Core
Advanced
Success rate
100%
100%
Payment
No. of requests
No. of requests
Advanced geo-targeting
US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO
Worldwide
Requests per second
30+
Unlimited
API Playground
Proxy management
Pre-build scraper
Anti-bot bypassing
Task scheduling
Premium proxy pool
Ready-made templates
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any Google Maps scraping demand
Start collecting real-time data from Google Maps and stay ahead of the competition.
Frequently asked questions
What are the key advantages of using a Google Maps scraper for businesses?
Google Maps scraper unlocks real-time data for market analysis, lead generation, and competitor monitoring. Through targeted business listings, individuals and companies can optimize their operations by gathering accurate, location-based business data and spotting any changes on Google Maps in specific areas.
Does customer feedback contribute to the development of Google Maps scrapers?
Absolutely! We love to hear our users’ feedback, and our team always makes improvements to our web scraping solutions based on suggestions from our users. Users can leave suggestions and improvements through our feedback form in the dashboard.
Are there any community-backed initiatives for Google Maps scraper users?
Yes! Our users are invited to a range of community initiatives:
- Join the discussions on our Discord server;
- Talk with our tech support and offer suggestions, and improvements to our solutions;
- Create projects on GitHub.
What are the typical costs associated with using a Google Maps scraper?
Google Maps scraper costs vary based on usage volume, real-time data access needs, and API integration features. Providers like Decodo offer flexible pricing plans based on your usage, starting from just $0.08/1K requests. The best part – users can test drive Web Scraping API with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Are there any hidden costs to be aware of when using Google Maps scrapers?
If you’re choosing a sketchy provider, there may be hidden costs, such as additional data points beyond plan limits, overage charges for excessive API usage, or premium support services. For scraping Google Maps without any hidden fees, we recommend using Decodo’s Web Scraping API.
Can Google Maps scrapers extract detailed reviews and ratings?
Yes, there are scrapers that support Google Maps reviews and ratings collection. This data is handy for sentiment analysis and competitor benchmarking.
What are plus codes and how are they used in Google Maps scraping?
Plus codes are short, alphanumeric codes that represent precise location coordinates. In Google Maps scraping, plus codes enhance location identification, especially in areas without clear addresses. They help users to pinpoint the location of a specific business.
Are there unique identifiers for businesses on Google Maps?
Yes, businesses on Google Maps have unique identifiers such as Place ID, CID (Customer ID), and Google ID. These identifiers are essential for data tracking, updates, and ensuring accuracy during repeated data extraction.
What input formats are supported by Google Maps scrapers?
Most Google Maps scrapers accept text query input formats. Custom scraping solutions also support scraping by inputting URLs, search terms, business names, and categories.
What output formats can I expect from a Google Maps scraper?
Our Web Scraping API allows you to get the data in HTML output, making data integration seamless across platforms. This format also allows users to import the data into CRM or BI tools and enhance their data analysis.
Is it legal to scrape data from Google Maps?
The legality of scraping depends on how the publicly available data is used and compliance with Google Maps’ terms of service. Always consult legal counsel for specific use cases.
