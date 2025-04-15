Google Maps Scraper API

Be ahead of the Google Maps scraping game

Extract data from Google Maps

SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Business names and categories
  • Addresses and postal codes
  • Phone numbers and websites
  • Ratings and review counts
  • Opening hours
What is a Google Maps scraper?

Google Maps scraper is a handy tool that extracts business and location data directly from Google Maps.

With our Google Maps scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered, and you'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

Built-in scraper and parser

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Scrape Google Maps with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Google Maps scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "google_maps",
      "query": "restaurants in barcelona",
      "page_from": "1",
      "num_pages": "10",
      "headless": "html",
      "google_results_language": "en"
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
   "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Google Maps scraper API is full of awesomeness

Collect data from Google Maps with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Get results in HTML and make data-backed decisions faster.

100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved data from your Google Maps queries.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose when you need the data with scheduled and real-time data retrieval.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Avoid detection, CAPTCHAs, and IP bans with built-in browser fingerprints.

Easy integration

Connect our API to your workflows with quick start guides and ready-to-use code samples.

Proxy integration

Scrape without restrictions with 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies under the hood.

API Playground

Send test requests instantly through our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.

Free trial

Explore our advanced scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Google Maps scraping solution for you

Explore our Google Maps scraper API and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API Playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Explore our plans for any Google Maps scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from Google Maps and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

With each plan, you access:

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What are the key advantages of using a Google Maps scraper for businesses?

Google Maps scraper unlocks real-time data for market analysis, lead generation, and competitor monitoring. Through targeted business listings, individuals and companies can optimize their operations by gathering accurate, location-based business data and spotting any changes on Google Maps in specific areas.

Does customer feedback contribute to the development of Google Maps scrapers?

Absolutely! We love to hear our users’ feedback, and our team always makes improvements to our web scraping solutions based on suggestions from our users. Users can leave suggestions and improvements through our feedback form in the dashboard.

Are there any community-backed initiatives for Google Maps scraper users?

Yes! Our users are invited to a range of community initiatives:

  • Join the discussions on our Discord server;
  • Talk with our tech support and offer suggestions, and improvements to our solutions;
  • Create projects on GitHub.

What are the typical costs associated with using a Google Maps scraper?

Google Maps scraper costs vary based on usage volume, real-time data access needs, and API integration features. Providers like Decodo offer flexible pricing plans based on your usage, starting from just $0.08/1K requests. The best part – users can test drive Web Scraping API with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Are there any hidden costs to be aware of when using Google Maps scrapers?

If you’re choosing a sketchy provider, there may be hidden costs, such as additional data points beyond plan limits, overage charges for excessive API usage, or premium support services. For scraping Google Maps without any hidden fees, we recommend using Decodo’s Web Scraping API.

Can Google Maps scrapers extract detailed reviews and ratings?

Yes, there are scrapers that support Google Maps reviews and ratings collection. This data is handy for sentiment analysis and competitor benchmarking.

What are plus codes and how are they used in Google Maps scraping?

Plus codes are short, alphanumeric codes that represent precise location coordinates. In Google Maps scraping, plus codes enhance location identification, especially in areas without clear addresses. They help users to pinpoint the location of a specific business.

Are there unique identifiers for businesses on Google Maps?

Yes, businesses on Google Maps have unique identifiers such as Place ID, CID (Customer ID), and Google ID. These identifiers are essential for data tracking, updates, and ensuring accuracy during repeated data extraction.

What input formats are supported by Google Maps scrapers?

Most Google Maps scrapers accept text query input formats. Custom scraping solutions also support scraping by inputting URLs, search terms, business names, and categories.

What output formats can I expect from a Google Maps scraper?

Our Web Scraping API allows you to get the data in HTML output, making data integration seamless across platforms. This format also allows users to import the data into CRM or BI tools and enhance their data analysis.

Is it legal to scrape data from Google Maps?

The legality of scraping depends on how the publicly available data is used and compliance with Google Maps’ terms of service. Always consult legal counsel for specific use cases.

Google Maps API for All Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

